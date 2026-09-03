NDMC suspends executive engineer over waterlogging

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has suspended an executive engineer with immediate effect following the recent rain-induced waterlogging in Lutyens’ Delhi, officials said on Wednesday. According to NDMC’s September 1 order, the executive engineer failed to “discharge his duties” with required diligence. (Photo for representation)

According to NDMC’s September 1 order, undersigned by council chairperson Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, the executive engineer failed to “discharge his duties” with required diligence.

“Pumps were found to be non-functional at Tibetan Market, Janpath, and near Kake Ka Dhaba, Connaught place. Further, on August 5, a surprise inspection was conducted by secretary NDMC along with the chief engineer. Despite the directions and advisory, it was observed that the pump operator was not available on the site near Kake Da Dhaba. The operator present at Janpath was not well conversant with operations of the pump,” the order, seen by HT, states.

The suspension comes days after major stretches in NDMC-controlled areas, including Mandir Marg, Connaught Place Outer Circle, and Sansad Marg, got waterlogged on August 26. Dwivedi publicly apologised for the waterlogging, acknowledging that NDMC’s response was not sufficient.

“There was more than 72 mm rainfall in less than two hours and this was quite unexpected, but this cannot be an excuse, and we will have to strengthen our systems to deal with such situations in future,” Dwivedi had posted on X.

Dwivedi said waterlogging is usually cleared in 15-20 minutes. However, despite best efforts, it took over an hour to drain the water in at least three to four locations that day, he added.

Afterwards, Public Works Department (PWD) minister and NDMC ex-officio member Parvesh Saheb Singh held a meeting with NDMC officials, warning against negligence.

“Strict directions were issued to take action against the concerned if waterlogging occurs again,” he had posted on X.