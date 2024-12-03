NDMC to set up rainwater harvesting pits at 140 sites

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is set to construct modular rainwater harvesting (RWH) pits at 140 locations along arterial roads within three months to address waterlogging and boost groundwater recharge in New Delhi, officials said. The initiative will increase the number of RWH pits in the area by 40%, they added. Of the 140 sites, 95 will be developed by the road maintenance division and 44 by the building department. (HT Photo)

NDMC vice-chairman Kuljeet Chahal said the sites were chosen to reduce waterlogging, enhance groundwater recharge, and provide additional water for horticulture. “We have around 357 rainwater harvesting pits in the New Delhi area under various departments. A project for adding 139 RWH sites has been finalised which will significantly increase the number of pits in New Delhi,” Chahal added.

An NDMC official confirmed that preparatory work has been completed. Of the 140 sites, 95 will be developed by the road maintenance division and 44 by the building department. “Once final approval is granted, the project will be completed within three months, ensuring readiness before the next monsoon season,” the official said.

Meanwhile, Chahal revealed that many sites are in low-lying areas prone to waterlogging, including Janpath, Tilak Marg X-ing, Golf Links, and Race Course Road. Each site will have one to four pits, depending on catchment area and discharge, officials said.

New Delhi, plagued by waterlogging this monsoon, has a complex drainage system comprising 14 sub-systems and over 578 km of covered drains, said officials. “Modular pits ensure optimum space utilisation and these chambers are accident-free and more economical. The construction also causes no dust pollution as no stone dust or coarse sand is required for construction as readymade polymer-based blocks are brought at the site and placed in interlocked position,” they added.