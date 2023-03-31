CBI arrests neurosurgeon, 4 others from Safdarjung Hospital for fleecing patients

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested a neurosurgeon from Safdarjung Hospital and four of his associates for allegedly coercing their patients into purchasing surgical equipment from a specific establishment at exorbitant prices, officials said. The arrested accused have been produced in court and taken on remand for interrogation. (Representative file image)

The arrested persons have been identified as Dr Manish Rawat, associate professor in the neurosurgery department, Safdarjung hospital; Avnesh Patel, Manish Sharma, Deepak Khattar, proprietor of a shop, and Kuldeep, the agency said.

The investigation also revealed that Rawat directed his patients to deposit bribes ranging from ₹30,000 to ₹1.15 lakh into a middleman’s bank account, the officials said.

Also Read: Two held for overcharging at mini secretariat parking lot in Ludhiana

“Patients of Dr Rawat alleged that bribes of ₹1,15,000, ₹55,000 and ₹30,000 were taken from them recently in three different instances, through a private person in the bank account of the other accused. The same was done on the directions of the neurosurgeon,” the officials said.

“Searches were conducted at various places including at Delhi & Uttar Pradesh which led to the recovery of incriminating documents, digital devices,” the officials added.

It was also alleged that the accused neurosurgeon was laundering his illegally earned money through companies being managed by a private person.

The CBI’s investigation revealed that on behalf of Dr Rawat, Patel told the patients’ attendants that he could manage an early appointment if they paid a bribe and agreed to procure the instruments required for the surgery from a particular shop.

Patel allegedly instructed them to either make a cash deposit with Manish Sharma or Kuldeep, both Khattar employees or, to transfer the funds online using mobile phone numbers linked to their bank accounts.

“Thereafter, Dr Rawat decided the time for the surgery,” the FIR lodged by the agency claimed.

Patel gave Rawat his share after the patient was discharged, either in cash or as directed.

The arrested accused have been produced in court and taken on remand for interrogation.