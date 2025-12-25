New Delhi Metro extensions aim to augment connectivity in high-demand zones

The Union government’s approval on Wednesday to expand three new corridors in the Delhi Metro network will strengthen connectivity in high-demand areas, add critical “missing links” in the existing network, and prepare the system for increased footfall from the ongoing Central Vista redevelopment. Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw speaks about the planned extensions. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

The approved projects, with a combined length of 16.1 km and 13 new stations, are designed to enhance east-west connectivity, improve access to key transit hubs, and serve densely populated zones. Officials said that it may take three to five years for these sections to be operationalised.

The first of these projects is a new link between Ramakrishna Ashram Marg station and the Indraprastha station – both on the Blue Line. This 9.9km extension with nine stations will create a new eastward link through the heart of central Delhi, snaking through the India Gate and Central Secretariat.

While Ramakrishna Ashram Marg and Indraprastha are already connected via the Blue Line (through Connaught Place and Barakhamba Road), this new alignment is planned to serve dense institutional and visitor-heavy zones.

Officials said that this new connection will integrate with existing interchange stations to better distribute passenger loads. Crucially, the corridor is anticipated to cater to a substantial surge in footfall once the Central Vista redevelopment is complete, in addition to the high volume of tourists expected to use the new India Gate Metro station.

The other two other corridors, meanwhile, will connect lines that were running adjacent to each other, but so far did not have convenient linkages.

The first of these links involves a 2.3km extension from the Aerocity station to Indira Gandhi International Airport’s Terminal 1. This short but vital link will provide direct access to the Airport Express Line to T1 passengers. Currently IGI’s T1 is only connected to the Magenta Line. Officials aware of the matter said that it will significantly improve seamless transit for air travellers and airport employees, reducing dependence on road-based transport for the final leg to the domestic terminal.

The third corridor proposed under the plan is a 3.9km connection from Tughlakabad (on Violet Line) to Kalindi Kunj (on Magenta Line), and will add three stations.

This new spur of the Metro will enable a quicker exchange of passengers, particularly those travelling between Noida and Faridabad. Once this line becomes operational, passengers who are using the Metro will be able to cut nine stations from their commute – currently they have to cross 11 stations between the two.

Officials said this line positioned to connect with existing lines, allowing for a more efficient redistribution of commuter traffic and providing a direct mass transit link to the congested Kalindi Kunj border area.

Transport planners have indicated that such targeted expansions are intended to improve last-mile connectivity, shorten travel distances between closely located hubs and accommodate projected growth in daily passenger numbers.

“All these sections are good missing links that have the potential to shift several categories of road users to the Metro. The Indraprastha-RK Ashram link was essential and long overdue. The national capital has needed this link to its central business district that will facilitate thousands of office-goers and tourists. Additionally, the NCR city linkage between Noida and Faridabad will also be highly used as road connectivity is also not very direct and highly congested via Kalindi Kunj,” said S Velmurugan, chief scientist and head of the traffic engineering division at the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI).