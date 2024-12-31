New Year 2025: Delhi Metro announces revised timings at Rajiv Chowk station

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced a revision in service restrictions at Rajiv Chowk metro station due to the New Year 2025 celebrations. A Delhi Metro train at the Rajiv Chowk Metro Station. (HT Photo)

“Rajiv Chowk Metro station will remain open for passengers* till the end of services tonight, i.e. 31st December 2024, except Gate nos. 5 and 6. This is in modification of the earlier notification issued yesterday, as per which Rajiv Chowk station was to be closed for passenger operations tonight from 8 PM onwards,” DMRC said in an update posted on X.

Other restrictions regarding QR tickets remain the same. “From 8:00 PM onwards, QR tickets with a destination to Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will not be issued through DMRC’s Mobile App to facilitate smooth implementation of these measures,” DMRC had said.

Metro services on the rest of the network will continue to operate as per the regular timetable. The DMRC asked commuters to plan their journeys accordingly and cooperate with the authorities.

New year traffic restrictions in Delhi

The Delhi Police issued traffic restrictions for the residents of the national capital. Delhi's Connaught Place, India Gate, and Hauz Khas are popular spots for New Year's Eve celebrations.

“In view of the New Year celebrations at Saket Malls, a large number of people are expected to gather near Saket Malls on 31st December 2024 and 1st January 2025. To ensure smooth movement of traffic and avoid inconvenience to the general public, traffic will remain closed or regulated on certain roads around Select City Mall. Traffic will also be diverted from specific points. Commuters are advised to avoid these roads and plan their journeys accordingly,” read an advisory by Delhi Traffic police.

“Motorists and general public are requested to remain patient, observe traffic rules and follow the directions of traffic personnel deployed at key intersections. Stay updated on traffic conditions via Delhi Traffic Police's official channels,” the advisory added.