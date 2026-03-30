New Delhi, The National Green Tribunal has imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board for failing to comply with its order to provide details of sewage discharge from the JJB clusters here. NGT imposes ₹25,000 fine on DUSIB for not complying with its order

The green body is hearing the matter regarding the desilting of stormwater drains in the national capital to prevent flooding during the monsoon season.

In an order dated March 24, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert members A Senthil Vel and Afroz Ahmad said that DUSIB failed to place on record the full particulars of the discharge of sewage from each of the JJ clusters here and other details in its affidavit.

It said, "On account of not filing the reply by DUSIB despite repeated opportunities, the examination of the issue has been delayed. The reply has not been filed till now; therefore, the matter is being adjourned even today."

"Hence, we impose the cost of ₹25,000 upon the DUSIB for the repeated non-compliance with the order of the tribunal," it added.

During the proceedings, senior counsel for one of the applicants said that the slits which had been opened for desilting the drain in Defence Colony had not been properly secured, posing the risk of accidents.

Rejecting the submissions by the MCD's counsel about the slits being "absolutely safe", the bench said, according to the photographs, there were big gaps in the tin protection.

It said, "Hence, it is clear that these slits have not been properly secured. They are also open to the sky. Hence, it is the responsibility of the Commissioner, MCD, to ensure that these slits are properly secured and made safe so that no accident or untoward incident takes place."

The tribunal directed the commissioner to file an affidavit disclosing the full particulars of the protective measures being taken and proposed to avoid any accident or untoward incident because of the open slits.

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