'...not for dogs': Delhi athletes on row over IAS officer closing stadium to walk dog
Athletes reportedly forced to finish training early and leave Delhi's Thyagraj Stadium - so IAS officers Sanjeev Khirwar and Rinku Dugga could walk their dog - have criticised the misuse of government property meant for sportspersons. "The government made this track for athletes and runners, and not for dogs. If an IAS officer, or any other senior official misuses it, then it is wrong," Amit, in training as a 400-metres racer, told news agency ANI.
"We stay here on rent and do our household chores on our own. We get very less time to do our proper workouts here, due to which we face many injuries. Parks and roads are available to walk dogs," another athlete Abhishek told ANI.
On Thursday the Indian Express said athletes training at the Delhi government-run facility were being forced to finish training early so Khirwar could walk his dog inside the grounds.
In a photo shared widely online, Khirwar, his wife and their dog can be seen on the track. Nobody else is visible in the photo.
Khirwar told the Express allegations against him were 'absolutely incorrect'.
The report provoked a furious response and prompted chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to declare state-run facilities would be open to athletes till 10 pm.
The ruling Aam Aadmi Party tweeted: "There should be no inconvenience to athletes who wish to play till late night."
The fallout of the dog-walking report also prompted the centre to re-assign the couple - sending Khirwar to Ladakh and Dugga to Arunachal Pradesh. The union home ministry also received a report from the Delhi chief secretary on the alleged misuse of facilities.
With input from ANI
Bihar Cabinet approves industrial promotion policy for textiles, leather
The Bihar Cabinet on Thursday approved a policy to promote textile and leather industries in the state through incentives such as subsidies. State industries minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said those setting up textile and leather or related units will get capital investment subsidy up to ₹10 crore and power at ₹2 per unit under the Bihar Industrial Investment Promotion Policy (Textiles and Leather) Policy.
Siddaramaiah: No 'political ties' between Cong, JDS for RS, 2023 Assembly poll
Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday ruled out any "political relationship" between his party and the JD(S) either during the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls or the 2023 Assembly elections in Karnataka. His statement gains significance, as none of the three parties has an adequate number of votes to win the fourth Rajya Sabha seat from the State Assembly. The last date of filing nominations is May 31.
Rajasthan minister targets bureaucrat, seeks to be relieved of his duties
Rajasthan minister Ashok Chandna has sought to be relieved of his duties while calling chief minister Ashok Gehlot's principal secretary Kuldeep Ranka as the “minister of all departments”. In a tweet in Hindi on Thursday, Chandna said, “Honourable chief minister, I have a personal request for you…relieve me of this dishonourable ministerial post. The charge of all my departments should be given to Kuldeep Ranka because he is the minister of all departments. Thank you.”
After 25 years of marriage, wife pays killer ₹6 lakh to murder husband
Deputy commissioner of police (central) Shweta Chauhan said the investigators checked over 500 videos of CCTV footage from the area, and examined more than 100 people. Of these, some were identified as suspects and technical surveillance was launched against them, based on which the three were arrested on Thursday, she added.
Upgrade civic infra: Delhi's new LG Saxena after checks
An official from the LG’s office said Vinai Kumar Saxena stopped at around 20 spots during the visit and asked the officials concerned to clean the area wherever he spotted garbage. “The LG directed the officials concerned to take action towards ensuring symmetry in city infrastructure including roads, footpaths, streetlights and signage,” Saxena’s office said in a statement on Thursday.
