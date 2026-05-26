A 27-year-old non-resident Indian (NRI), residing in Canada and working in the police department, became a victim of unidentified bike-borne snatchers in the national capital when two masked people riding a motorcycle snatched his iPhone-16 while he was selfie at Sher Shah Suri Road near the Kartavya Path in Lutyens’ Delhi in the early hours of Friday, police said on Monday. A case of snatching was registered at Kartavya Path police station and multiple teams were formed to identify and nab the snatchers and recover the stolen iPhone, the police said. No arrests were made till Monday evening. NRI robbed of iPhone near Kartavya Path

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma said that on Friday at about 2.45 am, the police control room received a call regarding the snatching of a mobile phone by two bike-borne persons at Sher Shah Suri Road’s footpath. A police team reached there and met the complainant, Sukhvinder Singh, who is a 27-year-old NRI residing in Canada, the DCP said.

“Singh told the police that he lives in Canada and works in the police department. He had come to Delhi from Canada on May 20 and was staying in a luxury hotel at Aerocity. On May 22, he came to India Gate as a tourist for sightseeing. Around 1 am, while he was taking a selfie outside the gate of an Indian defence establishment, two masked persons riding a motorcycle snatched his iPhone-16 and fled towards Mathura Road,” said a police officer, quoting Singh’s complaint.

DCP Sharma said that a snatching case was registered under section 304 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on the basis of Singh’s complaint. “CCTV cameras have been scanned to identify and nab the accused,” he added.

Another iPhone-16 snatching incident involving two bike-borne men took place on Sunday morning at the India Gate Circle. In the latest case, the victim was a 35-year-old woman from north Delhi’s Yamuna Bazar, who was heading to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in an auto-rickshaw, when the snatchers snatched her phone on the India Gate Circle near the Zakir Hussain Marg radial around 8 am, the police said.

A snatching case was registered at the Kartavya Path police station on the complaint of the woman, identified as Sonia Chaudhary. Investigators were trying to ascertain if the same bike-borne snatchers were involved in both the snatchings, the police said.