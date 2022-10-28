On camera: Man runs car over 3 persons in Delhi's Alipur; arrested
The police said the three persons have been injured and admitted to a hospital. reported ANI.
The Delhi Police has arrested a man for allegedly hitting three persons with his car following an argument with a biker. The incident took place on October 26 in the national capital's Alipur area. In a CCTV footage posted by news agency ANI, the accused can be seen arguing with the bike rider in a lane, after which two other persons came in support of the biker. Soon after, the driver - identified as Nitin Mann - is seen running his car over them.
Also read: Man bludgeoned to death over parking issue: Ghaziabad police identify prime suspect
The police said the three persons have been injured and admitted to a hospital. reported ANI.
Mann has been arrested and a case has been filed under section 307 of IPC (attempt to murder). Further investigation is underway.
Meanwhile, in a similar incident, film producer Kamal Kishor Mishra was arrested for ramming his wife with his car after she caught him with another woman. A case was registered against him based on the CCTV footage of the incident where his wife can be seen falling on the ground after Mishra hit her with his car.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics