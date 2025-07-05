One missing in Karol Bagh fire

New Delhi: One person was suspected to be missing after a fire broke out at a Vishal Mega Mart departmental store outlet in a four-storey building in Karol Bagh in central Delhi on Friday evening, officials from the fire and police departments said. The fire broke out in the showroom’s second floor outlet around 6.30 pm. The fire broke out in the showroom’s second floor outlet around 6.30 pm. (HT Photo)

Thirteen fire tenders were dispatched from the nearby fire stations to control the blaze and prevent it from spreading to the showroom’s upper and lower floors, said Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Nidhin Valsan said that the Vishal Mega Mart departmental store on the second floor of the four-storey building at Padam Singh Road in Karol Bagh, where fabric and grocery items were sold, caught fire. The blaze was brought under control before 9 pm.

“Six fire tenders are at the spot. The fire is under control at the moment. One person is suspected to be missing. Rescue operations are underway,” added DCP Valsan.

The police said it was not immediately clear how many people were inside the departmental store when the fire started. A short-circuit was suspected to be the cause of the fire, but the exact cause of the blaze will be ascertained after an inspection by forensic experts, the police said.

HT tried to contact staff at the departmental store but the phone number related to the store and available on the internet was found switched off.