Only 1 of 10 authorities has given Delhi govt cloud seeding clearance

The Delhi government is racing against time to carry out cloud seeding trials within its deadline of end-May to early June, as it has received permission from only one of the 10 concerned authorities it has approached for clearance, officials said on Thursday. Manjinder Singh Sirsa. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the government is aggressively pursuing the clearance and has sent a second reminder to the remaining authorities. He said the government plans to conduct the first trial in mid-June before monsoon onset in Delhi, which is usually June 27. To be sure, monsoon is advancing much faster this year.

“We wrote to all agencies following cabinet approval on May 8, but have so far received clearance only from the Special Protection Group (SPG), while the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has replied, but with a few queries. We have now sent reminders again to the remaining agencies and bodies, seeking approvals so the project could be timely executed,” Sirsa told HT.

The eight other agencies are: the Union ministries of environment, defence and home, the Uttar Pradesh government, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Airport Authority of India (AAI) and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

Cloud seeding is a weather modification technique that improves a cloud’s ability to produce rain. The government plans to use this weather modification practice to tackle air pollution.

An official said SPG gave its clearance on May 16 but also asked the government to ensure the “no fly zone” area is adhered to. CPCB on May 18 sent queries to the Delhi government, asking about the coverage area of the experiment and its time and duration so that possible impact on air quality could be assessed. CPCB has suggested starting the trial at the beginning of any given hour, as the pollution body records data every hour from midnight onwards.

Sirsa had on May 8 announced that the government had sanctioned a project outlay of ₹3.21 crore, with five trials to cost ₹55 lakh each. The remaining ₹46 lakh would cover aircraft calibration, chemical storage, logistics, and other preparatory arrangements.

“The pilot will be conducted with five flights and in a coverage area of 100 sqkm. The trial will be done in northwest or outer districts of Delhi,” Sirsa added. Accurate cloud forecasting is also essential to the exercise for cloud seeding exercise, however, IMD has yet to share any information on this regard, officials said.

Normally, monsoon reaches Delhi on June 27. However, it is currently advancing much faster than its normal date. It reached Kerala on May 24, a week before its normal date of June 1 and its onset was declared on May 26 over Mumbai, weeks ahead of its normal date of June 11. IMD has not specified when it may touch Delhi this year. “We are closely monitoring the progress,” an IMD official said.