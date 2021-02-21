IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Only 50% covered, Delhi may continue jabs for health staff
With no vaccination drive on Sunday, this effectively left just four days for around 120,000 health care professionals in Delhi who are yet to get the shot. (Representative Image)(REUTERS/File Photo)
With no vaccination drive on Sunday, this effectively left just four days for around 120,000 health care professionals in Delhi who are yet to get the shot. (Representative Image)(REUTERS/File Photo)
delhi news

Only 50% covered, Delhi may continue jabs for health staff

As per the Centre’s guideline all states were to freeze the immunisation for healthcare workers by February 20 and allow for an additional five-day period for a “mop up” round to immunise as many as possible.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:58 AM IST

Senior officials in the Delhi government said they are unlikely to close the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive for health care workers for now, with just over half of all registered beneficiaries in the category inoculated as on Saturday, underlining the hurdles that administrations face to overcome turnouts that have fallen short of the Centre’s expectations.

“We cannot close the drive for health care professionals just yet because there is still a large proportion of beneficiaries who have not received a dose,” said a senior official from Delhi’s health department, adding that vaccine hesitancy was still rampant among several eligible beneficiaries in the Capital.

As per the Centre’s guideline all states were to freeze the immunisation for healthcare workers by February 20 and allow for an additional five-day period for a “mop up” round to immunise as many as possible. The Delhi administration is now likely to vaccinate people past this mop-up period as well, as per senior state government officials.

With no vaccination drive on Sunday, this effectively left just four days for around 120,000 health care professionals in Delhi who are yet to get the shot. “This is unlikely to be enough. The central government had issued an advisory and Delhi is likely to continue the drive because many beneficiaries are still left,” said a second official, on condition of anonymity.

Delhi has been vaccinating over 24,000 people, health care and frontline workers, each day for the last three days, a rise that has coincided with an increase in the number of vaccination centres.

However, for the extended drive, the number of centres where health care workers can get the shot is likely to be restricted. Currently, there are about 306 vaccination sites across the city where medical staff can get a dose of their Covishield or Covaxin if their name is registered on the government’s CoWIN portal. A decision on how many centres will carry on vaccinating health care workers will be taken next week.

“For now, we are focussing on getting as many people come out and receive the vaccination during the five-day mop up drive,” said a senior district official.

“All heads of departments in hospitals have been asked to call up people working under them. Nodal officers in vaccine centres have been asked to ensure that all health workers registered at their centres who are yet to take their first Covid-19 shot,” said a third senior government official who did not wish to be identified.

Delhi is among the seven states and union territories where the vaccine coverage for healthcare workers is less than 50%. As per the health ministry’s provisional data, only 48.2% had been immunised till Saturday evening when the vaccination drive was to close. However, Delhi government’s final data shows that 131,854 healthcare workers received the shot till Saturday evening, accounting for 50.7% of nearly 240,000 registered beneficiaries.

The immunisation for frontline workers, on the other hand, has so far seen better turnouts, with 153,037 having already received their first shot. This accounts for 43.7% of the registered frontline workers in the city, according to Delhi government data.

The immunisation for frontline workers started on February 2 across the country and will come to an end on March 1, after which a five-day mop-up period will be in place for beneficiaries under the group.

“The vaccination among frontline workers has been faster. The healthcare workers, especially doctors, have been following the vaccine development and approval process closely and hence have more apprehensions,” said the first government official.

As for the second shot, only 43.6% of those who had received the first shot over 28 days ago in Delhi have received it. “This is because of the strong message among the healthcare workers that delaying the second shot will provide better immunity,” said the official.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 vaccination
Close
With no vaccination drive on Sunday, this effectively left just four days for around 120,000 health care professionals in Delhi who are yet to get the shot. (Representative Image)(REUTERS/File Photo)
With no vaccination drive on Sunday, this effectively left just four days for around 120,000 health care professionals in Delhi who are yet to get the shot. (Representative Image)(REUTERS/File Photo)
delhi news

Only 50% covered, Delhi may continue jabs for health staff

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:58 AM IST
As per the Centre’s guideline all states were to freeze the immunisation for healthcare workers by February 20 and allow for an additional five-day period for a “mop up” round to immunise as many as possible.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
delhi news

Kejriwal likely to meet farm leaders today in Delhi Assembly

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:02 AM IST
The chief minister’s office and Delhi government spokespersons refused to share names of the leaders to whom invites have been sent for Sunday’s meeting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

5,534 new electric three-wheelers register for Switch Delhi campaign

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:13 PM IST
As many as 5,534 new electric three-wheelers have been registered in Delhi after the Delhi government launched the “Switch Delhi” campaign around two weeks ago, the government said in a press statement issued on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kejriwal suggested large-scale creation of manufacturing hubs across the country with facilities and tax benefits for production of cost-effective goods, the statement said.(PTI)
Kejriwal suggested large-scale creation of manufacturing hubs across the country with facilities and tax benefits for production of cost-effective goods, the statement said.(PTI)
delhi news

Govt, states should come together to set up manufacturing hubs across India: CM

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:42 PM IST
Speaking virtually at the sixth Governing Council meeting of Niti Aayog, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kejriwal also said that attention was not paid to the manufacturing sector in the country over the last 70 years, enabling China to capture local markets, he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Advocate Ashima Mandla, appearing for the foreigners, submitted that the Look out Circulars (LOCs) issued against the foreigners were closed in February.(Ajay Aggarwal/HT file photo)
Advocate Ashima Mandla, appearing for the foreigners, submitted that the Look out Circulars (LOCs) issued against the foreigners were closed in February.(Ajay Aggarwal/HT file photo)
delhi news

Tablighi Jamaat: Court tells police to release passports of 35 foreigners

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:57 PM IST
Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Arun Kumar Garg said all the foreigners have already been acquitted by the court and the police has not filed any appeal/revision till date to the acquittal order.
READ FULL STORY
Close
First foggy day of the season affected the traffic in New Delhi. Fog blanketed the capital through the day giving Delhiites sneak peek into coming days. HT photo by Raj K Raj
First foggy day of the season affected the traffic in New Delhi. Fog blanketed the capital through the day giving Delhiites sneak peek into coming days. HT photo by Raj K Raj
delhi news

Delhi records high of over 27 degree Celsius; moderate fog likely on Sunday

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:37 PM IST
The city woke up to "dense to very dense fog", which is expected to fall between "moderate to dense" fog category on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An audio blooper in DU’s online led to the recent #ShwetaYourMicIsOn trend worldwide.
An audio blooper in DU’s online led to the recent #ShwetaYourMicIsOn trend worldwide.
delhi news

#ShwetaYourMicIsOn: DU students react to bloopers in online classes

By Aprajita Sharad, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:47 PM IST
Multiple incidents of audio clips going viral have surfaced during the online classes in Delhi University, and #Shweta incident is one such hilarious example.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi High Court.(Mint File Photo )
Delhi High Court.(Mint File Photo )
delhi news

All Delhi High Court benches to resume physical hearing daily from March 15 

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:40 PM IST
The court has urged advocates, litigants and other visitors to strictly adhere to the norms of social distancing and all other Covid-19 protocols.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot.(Arvind Yadav/HT file photo)
Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot.(Arvind Yadav/HT file photo)
delhi news

All transport services to go digital by April, trials underway: Gahlot

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 03:18 AM IST
Once implemented, only the applicants seeking a learner’s license or permanent DL or vehicle fitness certificate will have to physically visit the RTOs to undergo various tests.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of Delhi high court in New Delhi.
A file photo of Delhi high court in New Delhi.
delhi news

No curbs, but must exercise caution: HC to TV channels

By Richa Banka, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 03:13 AM IST
While protecting journalists and news organisations from revealing their sources, the bench asked them to check the authenticity of the information and not to sensationalise the issue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Though the police did not share data of last 30 years, statistics available on the Delhi police’s website shows that 1163 fatal accidents in 2020 was the lowest since 2000 at least. (Representative Image)(Shutterstock)
Though the police did not share data of last 30 years, statistics available on the Delhi police’s website shows that 1163 fatal accidents in 2020 was the lowest since 2000 at least. (Representative Image)(Shutterstock)
delhi news

Road accident fatalities hit 30-year low in 2020

By Soumya Pillai, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 03:09 AM IST
Police Data showed that in 2020, 1,163 fatal accidents were reported in the city, nearly 19% less than the fatal accidents reported in 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It turns out that the police had found children reported to be lost as long as two years ago. Delhi Police said on Friday said that it was the first time in many decades that the number of recovered children was more than those reported missing.(File Photo. Representative image)
It turns out that the police had found children reported to be lost as long as two years ago. Delhi Police said on Friday said that it was the first time in many decades that the number of recovered children was more than those reported missing.(File Photo. Representative image)
delhi news

On back of incentive scheme, cops trace more missing kids

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 03:02 AM IST
The incentive programme is valid only for constables and head constables
READ FULL STORY
Close
Addressing the annual press conference, Shrivastava said technology was used extensively to investigate over 750 cases related to the northeast Delhi riots that led to the arrest of over 200 people. (Representative Image)(HT Archive)
Addressing the annual press conference, Shrivastava said technology was used extensively to investigate over 750 cases related to the northeast Delhi riots that led to the arrest of over 200 people. (Representative Image)(HT Archive)
delhi news

Amid protests and riots, Delhi Police puts faith in tech

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:39 AM IST
Police said they used tech to probe over 750 cases related to the Delhi riots that led to the arrest of over 200 people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police data also showed that they solved three of every five snatching cases last year, a percentage point increase from 2019. Robbery solving percentage increased from 91.92% to 92.21%. The police also arrested 6,496 persons for snatchings, a 24% increase from 2019. (Representative Image)(Shutterstock/For representational purposes)
Police data also showed that they solved three of every five snatching cases last year, a percentage point increase from 2019. Robbery solving percentage increased from 91.92% to 92.21%. The police also arrested 6,496 persons for snatchings, a 24% increase from 2019. (Representative Image)(Shutterstock/For representational purposes)
delhi news

Snatching cases up, most hot spots located in E Delhi

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:53 AM IST
Nearly 22 people were victims of snatching every day, while at least five daily robberies took place in Delhi in 2020, a 27.11% and 0.36% increase respectively compared to 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The city still experienced a rape every five hours, a murder every 19 hours, and a car theft every 15 minutes — though these averages were better than in 2019 (when the corresponding figures for rape, murder and auto theft were 4 hours, 17 hours, and 12 minutes). A snatching took place almost every hour in 2020, as compared to 17 in a day in 2019. (Representative Image)(Reuters File Photo)
The city still experienced a rape every five hours, a murder every 19 hours, and a car theft every 15 minutes — though these averages were better than in 2019 (when the corresponding figures for rape, murder and auto theft were 4 hours, 17 hours, and 12 minutes). A snatching took place almost every hour in 2020, as compared to 17 in a day in 2019. (Representative Image)(Reuters File Photo)
delhi news

A woman is raped every 5 hours, 10 mins in Delhi

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:48 AM IST
The cases were fewer when compared to 2019, when 2,168 rapes, 2,921 instances of molestation and 109 cases under the POCSO Act (The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012) were registered.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP