Over 1 kg of Heroin seized, 3 arrested in major drug bust in Delhi's Burari

PTI |
Published on: Aug 31, 2025 01:18 pm IST

Heroin valued at over ₹4 crore was seized. Afsana, 23, was the first apprehended among the three, and her information led to further arrests.

Three people, including two women, were arrested on Sunday with heroin valued at more than 4 crore, a police official said.

The three arrested have no criminal history, police said, adding that further investigation is underway to identify the source of the drug.(Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times file photo)
The Outernorth District police recovered about 1.012 kg of heroin on August 29 in a two-stage operation.

Afsana (23), a resident of Jahangirpuri, was first among the accused to be arrested in the Bhalswa Dairy area, and around 300 grams of heroin was recovered from her, said a police officer.

During interrogation, she disclosed the identities of her suppliers.

Acting on this information, the police conducted further raids and nabbed Narender (37) and his wife Jyoti (35) from Burari, the officer said. Narender was intercepted near the transport authority office in Burari, while Jyoti was arrested at their residence.

Searches at their Burari flat led to the recovery of 712 grams of heroin, concealed at multiple spots in the house, police said.

According to police, the seized narcotic is estimated to be worth over 4 crore in the international market.

The three arrested have no criminal history, police said, adding that further investigation is underway to identify the source of the drug.

News / Cities / Delhi / Over 1 kg of Heroin seized, 3 arrested in major drug bust in Delhi's Burari
