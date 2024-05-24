Over 100K personnel to man polling booths in Delhi, say election officials

The chief electoral office of Delhi on Thursday said extensive arrangements are in place for the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi on May 25, after campaigning for the sixth phase ended on the day. Chief electoral officer (CEO) P Krishnamurthy said over 100,000 polling personnel will be deployed to ensure a smooth and efficient electoral process. Several corporate groups are offering free rides and hotel discounts to promote increased voter turnout. (Representational photo)

With an orange alert in place for the city on the polling day, the election office said it has made arrangements to protect voters from adverse weather conditions.

“This is a significant day, and we have made thorough preparations. We have meticulously planned and executed all aspects of election management, including manpower, logistics, and transport management,” Krishnamurthy said.

He said that based on the directives from the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast of an intense heatwave, comprehensive measures have been implemented to address the expected high temperatures of 44–45°C.

“Shaded areas will be set up at all polling stations, with fully covered waiting zones equipped with coolers and fans, to ensure voter comfort. We have ensured the availability of drinking water, toilets, ramps and wheelchairs at every polling station under the assured minimum facility (AMF) policy so that no voter faces any inconvenience. Additionally, paramedical staff, equipped with basic medical kits, will be stationed at all polling locations,” he said.

The Delhi CEO said that in all, 103,705 officials have been deployed for polling day, including volunteers and translators. Additionally, 78,578 Delhi Police personnel, 19,000 home guards and 46 companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) or paramilitary will be deployed on election duty in Delhi.

Highlighting special initiatives to enhance the voting experience, Krishnamurthy said, “We are setting up 70 pink polling stations across Delhi, one in each assembly constituency, which will be entirely operated by women polling staff. Additionally, 70 model polling stations will feature enhanced facilities. For the first time, each parliamentary constituency will also have a polling station fully staffed by persons with disabilities.”

To encourage increased voter turnout, the CEO office has partnered with corporate groups to offer discounts and other benefits to voters.

“Rapido will offer free rides home after voting. Voters will also receive special coupons from Zomato and Swiggy, and various restaurants will provide discounts upon showing the inked finger. Multiple markets and trader organisations are also supporting with ’democracy discounts’ at outlets for shopping for those who have cast their vote,” an election official said.

Officials said that over the past two months, several awareness drives were conducted to increase voter turnout. This includes campaigns with RWAs (residents’ welfare associations), market associations, corporate offices, and schools and colleges. Last Sunday, the election office organised a musical evening in west Delhi, which was attended by campus ambassadors, social media influencers, students, and first-time voters.