Over 2 months after woman alleged she was molested on Delhi Metro, 2 held

Over two months after a 25-year-old journalist took to social media alleging molestation and abuse by two men aboard a Delhi Metro train, police said they have arrested both the men.

Deputy commissioner of police (Metro) Jitendra Mani identified the arrested men as Luv Bagga, 38, a resident of Pandav Nagar who works as a senior manager in a multinational company, and Shiv Om Gupta, 24, a resident of Model Town who is studying for an MBA degree at Delhi University college.

On May 3, the woman had tweeted that a man touched her inappropriately while boarding the Metro, and when she confronted him, he abused her. The woman alleged that the man’s friend then joined him in abusing her.

Police took cognizance of the matter and approached the woman, after which they lodged a case under charges of molestation and other sections and began an investigation.

During investigation, the special staff analysed footage from CCTV cameras and obtained clues about the culprit. “Thereafter, with the help of technical evidence as well as details of the Metro card the arrested men used for the journey, Bagga was arrested on August 4 after nearly three months of efforts,” Mani said, adding that on his instance, his friend Shiv Om Gupta was also apprehended in connection with the case.