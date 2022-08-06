Over 2 months after woman alleged she was molested on Delhi Metro, 2 held
Over two months after a 25-year-old journalist took to social media alleging molestation and abuse by two men aboard a Delhi Metro train, police said they have arrested both the men.
Deputy commissioner of police (Metro) Jitendra Mani identified the arrested men as Luv Bagga, 38, a resident of Pandav Nagar who works as a senior manager in a multinational company, and Shiv Om Gupta, 24, a resident of Model Town who is studying for an MBA degree at Delhi University college.
On May 3, the woman had tweeted that a man touched her inappropriately while boarding the Metro, and when she confronted him, he abused her. The woman alleged that the man’s friend then joined him in abusing her.
Police took cognizance of the matter and approached the woman, after which they lodged a case under charges of molestation and other sections and began an investigation.
During investigation, the special staff analysed footage from CCTV cameras and obtained clues about the culprit. “Thereafter, with the help of technical evidence as well as details of the Metro card the arrested men used for the journey, Bagga was arrested on August 4 after nearly three months of efforts,” Mani said, adding that on his instance, his friend Shiv Om Gupta was also apprehended in connection with the case.
-
Parents in jail, HC tells Delhi Police to get girl admitted to school
New Delhi: Education is the first step towards tackling social evils, especially poverty, inequality and discrimination, the Delhi high court has said while directing the city police to get an eight-year-old girl admitted to school since her parents were lodged in jail in a murder case since July 2021. The trial court had dismissed the interim bail plea opening that it cannot be termed as a compelling circumstance or intolerable grief.
-
Delhi: Two, including boxer, arrested in snatching cases
New Delhi: Two men, including a professional boxer, were arrested while a minor boy was apprehended in connection with two snatching cases that they committed within half an hour in southwest Delhi's Baba Haridas Nagar near Najafgarh on August 1, police said on Friday. The victims were women in both the cases. While one woman lost her mobile phone, the handbag of the other woman was snatched by the bike-borne suspects, the police said.
-
LG raises water problem at consulate, DJB says no supply issue
Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday expressed concerns over the alleged non-supply of water, non-availability of tankers, low pressure and dirty water supply by Delhi Jal Board “even to members of various diplomatic missions in the Capital”, officials in the LG office said; charges that the water authority refuted in an official report. Saxena also flagged a complaint from the Consulate of Montenegro on Twitter.
-
Two cousins shot at outside their house in Lucknow, critical
LUCKNOW Two cousin brothers were shot at outside their house by three unidentified bike-borne assailants in Hanumanpuri colony in Lucknow's Sarojini Nagar for allegedly slapping a Class 9 student because of his confrontation with a boy living in their neighbourhood. The two were undergoing treatment at Sarojini Nagar community health centre, where their condition was stated to be critical. Later, they were referred to the Trauma Centre of King George's Medical University, said police.
-
Delhi man held for attacking friend with a knife
A 35-year-old man who was out on parole has been arrested for allegedly attacking his childhood friend with a knife after he allegedly he refused to give the injured Abdulla (35) ₹500 for liquor. The incident was reported from Central Delhi's IP Estate area on July 3. Deputy commissioner of police (Central) Shweta Chauhan identified the suspect as Vikranta alias Chela, who has been convicted and sentenced to life in a murder case.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics