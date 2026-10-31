Over 4,000 cops, CAPF companies to be deployed for INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan

An official said the deployment would cover the route leading to the venue and the rally ground itself. Police personnel from different districts, along with companies of CF, would be deployed to manage the crowd and maintain law and order.

Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar, accompanied by senior officers including the special commissioner, joint commissioner and deputy commissioners of central and New Delhi districts, inspected security arrangements at Minto Road and Ramlila Maidan on Saturday.

The police have made elaborate security and traffic arrangements for the rally, which is expected to draw around 50,000 people, with deployment planned both along the march route from Minto Bridge to the venue and at the Ramlila Maidan, officials said.

New Delhi, More than 4,000 police personnel, along with Central Armed Police Forces companies, will be deployed in view of the INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, with the venue divided into 14 zones and over 200 CCTV cameras installed for surveillance, officials said.

In a related development, the deployment of 270 companies of CF called in earlier this month in view of a series of protests has been extended for the third time, until November 16. Delhi Police has been tasked with coordinating their deployment across the city.

"More than 200 cameras have been installed for surveillance. We will monitor crowd formation, entry and exit points and check for any criminal elements entering the venue," a senior officer said.

The arrangements also include drone surveillance and body-worn cameras. A control room has been set up inside the ground to monitor the situation, while anti-riot vehicles and other surveillance equipment will remain deployed to deal with any eventuality.

Each of the 14 zones at the venue will be supervised by an officer of the assistant commissioner of police rank, while two zones will be monitored by an additional DCP-rank officer. Senior officers will keep a close watch on the arrangements.

Police said entry would be allowed through designated gates, with security checks, including metal detector screening, for those attending the rally.

According to officials, Ramlila Maidan can accommodate around 45,000 to 50,000 people when empty. However, with chairs, enclosures and designated passageways in place, police estimate a gathering of around 30,000 to 40,000 people.

Space will be kept for crowd spillover to prevent overcrowding and any stampede-like situation. Additional people arriving at the venue will be accommodated in designated areas outside the ground, an officer said.

The rally has been permitted from 10 am to 5 pm. Police have asked the organisers to deploy volunteers to regulate the crowd, facilitate movement of attendees and make arrangements for drinking water.

Separate entry gates have been designated for different categories of attendees, including VIPs, officials said.

Traffic personnel will be deployed at key intersections, with around 150 additional traffic cops assigned to regulate vehicular movement. Diversions will be implemented at different intersections, but pedestrian movement will not be diverted, officials said.

Special arrangements will also be made to ensure uninterrupted passage for ambulances and emergency vehicles heading towards LNJP Hospital and GB Pant Hospital.

Police have also asked organisers to share details of invitees, volunteers and buses bringing people to the rally, and coordinate with traffic police on parking arrangements. They have been directed to ensure discipline and avoid speeches that could disturb communal harmony.

On the other hand, traders in areas surrounding Ramlila Maidan have expressed concerns over possible disruption to business ahead of Diwali due to the large gathering and traffic restrictions.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.