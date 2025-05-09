Over 5,000 Delhi govt staff got ‘illegal’ ration cards

The Delhi government has found that more than 5,600 of its employees are wrongfully registered as beneficiaries for free and subsidised ration under the Public Distribution System (PDS), a scheme only meant for households whose annual income is less than ₹1 lakh, according to officials aware of the matter. The alleged misconduct came to the notice of the government only in April during an analysis of records by the IT department to create a unified data hub. (Representational image)

Action has now been ordered against these employees, the officials said. The employees are from various departments of the Delhi government such as food and civil supplies, revenue and are being paid salaries by the Delhi government.

The alleged misconduct came to the notice of the government only in April during an analysis of records by the IT department to create a unified data hub.

Most of these government employees belong to Group D, said an official in IT departmentaware of the matter, asking not to be named. Group D employees refer to the lowest category of government workers in terms of rank and pay scale.

However, officials said that for how long these employees have been registered under the scheme, and whether they were availing the benefits is not known. An internal inquiry has been initiated to uncover these details, they said.

A food department official said government employees cannot get ration cards made because under NFS Act 2013, in Delhi, people who have four-wheelers in family, government servant in family or whose annual income is above ₹1 lakh cannot get the ration card made because it is against the rules. The circle officers of the food department are verifying records and cancelling ration cards belonging to such families.

“On preliminary analysis of the F&S (food supplies and consumer affairs), PAO (principal accounts office) and revenue records, it is observed that records of around 5,621 beneficiaries under F&S match with PAO records of employees of Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi, and among these a total of 395 beneficiaries are available as head of family in ration card records,” the department of IT said in a communication to the head of the food supplies and consumer affairs department on April 4.

A food department official said that the ration cards of at least 1,567 of these employees have been cancelled so far. “The deletion process will be completed by the end of this month by following due procedure,” said the official, wishing not to be named. It is also being checked if any of the identified employees got their ration cards made before joining government services, said the official.

At present, Delhi has a total of 7.2 million registered beneficiaries for availing of subsidised ration under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013. The government of India has fixed as 7,277,995 beneficiaries for Delhi, which means that the total number of beneficiaries cannot be higher than this. [

In the Capital, PDS beneficiaries are provided 5kg of foodgrains (4kg wheat and 1kg rice) every month under regular NFSA, along with an additional ration quota under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. Besides, under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana scheme, 25kg wheat, 10kg rice, and 1kg sugar is also given to the beneficiaries every month.

Only those households with an annual income less than ₹1 lakh can be registered under PDS. This infers that any government employee or any household with a government employee is ineligible to get ration cards, said an THE above cited? official, asking not to be named.

“It is… kindly requested to direct the concerned officers/officials for taking necessary action for updating/cleaning the beneficiaries records under your jurisdiction… the services department may consider initiating suitable action against them, including recovery of benefits taken in coordination with department of food supplies and consumer affairs,” the IT department communication further stated.

An IT department official said that the department has shared the list of the erring government employees along with their ration card number, employee code, and designation with the food department, which issues these ration cards, so that necessary action can be taken.

“Most of these employees are Group D employees. It is not clear whether these employees are regularly obtaining ration from PDS or not,” said the official, not wanting to be identified.

The IT department is in the process of creating its own Unified Data Hub (UDH) which will act as a single “source of truth” for an applicant’s profile. UDH will be a centralised data repository where data from all departments will be stored, collated and updated in real time. It will play a vital role for data analysis, cross referencing and decision-making within the department, and hence will be a proactive approach for good governance, officials said.

“We are assessing the details of these employees. Necessary action as per law will be taken against them,” said the food department official cited above