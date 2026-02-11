New Delhi, Overhead electricity wiring will be removed from 125 colonies and 26 roads in Chandni Chowk after the Delhi government approved a proposal to shift and underground power lines. Overhead power wiring to be removed from 125 colonies in Delhi

The Delhi government has approved proposals for shifting and undergrounding High Tension and Low Tension electricity lines in different parts of the national capital, in a move aimed at improving public safety and strengthening power infrastructure.

According to a statement, projects worth around ₹463 crore have been cleared under the initiative. Of this, works in 125 colonies and localities across various Assembly constituencies will be taken up at an estimated cost of ₹267.20 crore.

In addition, overhead wires along 26 roads in the Chandni Chowk area will be undergrounded at an estimated cost of about ₹159.47 crore.

As a pilot project, undergrounding of overhead wires has already been completed in BH Block of Shalimar Bagh and C-4 East Block, Janakpuri and the model will be replicated in other areas in a phased manner, it added.

In 2025, approvals amounting to ₹37.63 crore were granted for 15 proposals related to undergrounding of overhead lines, as per the statement.

Power Minister Ashish Sood said the main objective of the decision is to remove unsafe overhead lines passing through residential and densely populated areas to reduce risks to human life and ensure a safer and more reliable power distribution system.

Sood also said that under the Government of India's Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment scheme, approval of around ₹109 crore has been granted for 13 proposals related to shifting of HT and LT lines in Delhi. Completion of these works is expected to reduce accidents caused by unsafe overhead wiring, particularly in congested areas.

The minister said the government has prepared a Power System Master Plan up to 2030, under which an estimated capital investment of about ₹17,000 crore will be made over the next three years through Delhi Transco Limited and DISCOMs. The plan includes upgrading existing grid infrastructure, setting up new grids and meeting the rising electricity demand, including that from electric vehicles.

Sood added that the initiative is aimed not only at improving safety but also at making the city cleaner and more organised by removing overhead wiring from residential areas and key roads.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.