News / Cities / Delhi News / Pakistan issues 62 visas to Indian pilgrims

Pakistan issues 62 visas to Indian pilgrims

ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
Dec 19, 2023 08:28 AM IST

Under the provision of a bilateral protocol on visits to religious shrines, Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan every year. Pakistani pilgrims also visit India every year under the protocol.

The Pakistan High Commission on Monday said it has issued 62 visas to Hindu pilgrims from India to facilitate their travel to Shree Katas Raj temples in Punjab province’s Chakwal district.

“Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi, has issued 62 visas to a group of Indian Hindu pilgrims for their visit to Shree Katas Raj Temples, also known as Qila Katas, in Chakwal district of Punjab from December 19-25,” the Pakistan mission said in a statement.

On the occasion, Charge d’ Affaires Aizaz Khan wished the pilgrims a safe journey and a memorable stay in Pakistan.

“The issuance of pilgrimage visas to them is in line with the government of Pakistan’s efforts for facilitating visits to religious shrines and promoting interfaith harmony,” the Pakistan High Commission said.

