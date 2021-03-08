IND USA
delhi news

Pandemic phase of Covid-19 is over: Jain

  • An infection is said to be endemic in a population when it is constantly maintained at a baseline level in a geographic area.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:35 AM IST

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said that test positivity rates remaining lower than 1% for more than two months indicated that the pandemic phase for Covid-19 was over in the national capital.

“The pandemic phase for Covid-19 is over in Delhi. One has to look into the test positivity rate which has been lower than 1% for more than two months now. Covid-19 is now nearing an endemic phase in Delhi. Experts say some cases continue to occur in the endemic phase. Delhi witnessed a swine flu outbreak around 10 years ago, but still some cases are reported every year. Coronavirus is not going to end completely... we will have to learn to live with it,” Jain said in a press briefing.

However, experts cautioned against Jain’s remark. “The decision about whether it is a pandemic or endemic has to be taken by scientific bodies like the WHO or ICMR. It cannot be a political decision and we cannot loosen our grip and guard against coronavirus infections at this crucial point,” Dr JA Jayalal, president of Indian Medical Association, told NDTV.

An infection is said to be endemic in a population when it is constantly maintained at a baseline level in a geographic area. After reporting 300-plus cases for two consecutive days till Saturday, Delhi on Sunday recorded 286 new Covid cases and two related deaths, taking the city’s infection tally to 641,101 and fatalities to 10,921.

The 286 cases came on the back of 91,614 tests – of which 71,250 were RT-PCR tests that are believed to be more accurate. The caseload stands at 1,803, a jump of 24 patients from the 1,779 reported on Saturday, the bulletin showed.

Also, 260 patients were reported as recovered on Sunday, taking the total recoveries to 628,377 at a recovery rate of 98.01 per cent, according to data. The bulletin also showed that 937 patients have been in home isolation and the city currently has 538 containment zones as of Sunday.

On Sunday, the test positivity rate was recorded at 0.31%.

On Friday and Saturday, Delhi recorded 312 and 321 new Covid-19 cases respectively – and the positivity rates were 0.53% and 0.63% — raising concerns at a time when several other states such as Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala are witnessing increase in cases once again. In Delhi, the total number of tests also dropped below 60,000 over Friday and Saturday, records showed.

The Union ministry of health and family welfare has categorised Delhi along with Gujarat, Karnataka, Haryana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh as states in focus, after a surge in the number of daily new cases were observed.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday: “We are in the endgame of the Covid-19 pandemic in India.” He was speaking at the Delhi Medical Association’s (DMA’s) 62nd Annual Delhi State Medical Conference (MEDICON 2021) in collaboration with Dharamshila Narayana Hospital on Sunday.

Dr Lalit Kant, former head of the epidemiology and communicable diseases department in the Indian Council of Medical Research, said: “Pandemic and endemic are technical terms, best to be decided by experts on the basis of studies. As far as the numbers are concerned, Delhi is in stable shape now. However, Delhi government has to ensure that it does not scale down tests, contact tracing and surveillance. We have to learn from states which evidently went complacent with their policies and witnessed fresh uptick in cases.

delhi news

Delhi among top 3 states with most ‘contaminated sites’

By Soumya Pillai, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:47 AM IST
  • The CPCB report released on Sunday said that there are over 112 sites in India that are contaminated by toxic and hazardous substances.
delhi news

Pandemic phase of Covid-19 is over: Jain

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:35 AM IST
  • An infection is said to be endemic in a population when it is constantly maintained at a baseline level in a geographic area.
The AAP is in charge of Delhi government, the BJP rules all three municipal corporations. Delhi goes to municipal polls in 2022.(Sushil Kumar/HT PHOTO)
The AAP is in charge of Delhi government, the BJP rules all three municipal corporations. Delhi goes to municipal polls in 2022.(Sushil Kumar/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

AAP smells a scam in Rani Jhansi flyover delay; baseless, charge, says BJP

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:32 AM IST
  • The BJP dismissed the allegations as “baseless” and hit back, saying that the AAP should answer why the construction of the Signature bridge in north-east Delhi faced delays.
In the 2021-22 budget, the government is likely to further increase the total outlay, said the senior government official.(AFP)
In the 2021-22 budget, the government is likely to further increase the total outlay, said the senior government official.(AFP)
delhi news

Shots will stay free at all Delhi govt hospitals

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:29 AM IST
  • Appropriate allocation of funds in this regard will be made in the upcoming Delhi budget that is likely to be presented this week, he added .
Soon, Vats, a mechanical engineer by training, got down to the drawing board.
Soon, Vats, a mechanical engineer by training, got down to the drawing board.
delhi news

Indian water gun manufacturers giving China a run for its money

By Manoj Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:23 AM IST
  • In February that year, just before Holi, he went back to the Sadar Bazar trader with the water gun he had produced and also the Chinese one.
They said with the onset of summer, the department is also working on increasing the availability of water through natural channels in the Ridge for animals.
They said with the onset of summer, the department is also working on increasing the availability of water through natural channels in the Ridge for animals.
delhi news

Animal-friendly Ridge with no barbed fences

By Soumya Pillai, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:11 AM IST
  • Experts said such initiatives will ensure that the only continuous green space in the national capital is preserved.
Nine of these women, who delivered their babies in the police vehicles, have been invited to attend an event to celebrate International Women’s Day at the police headquarters on Monday.(Sanjeev Verma/HT File Photo)
Nine of these women, who delivered their babies in the police vehicles, have been invited to attend an event to celebrate International Women’s Day at the police headquarters on Monday.(Sanjeev Verma/HT File Photo)
delhi news

9 who delivered babies in PCR vans to attend Women’s Day at Delhi police HQ

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:08 AM IST
  • A host of functions to honour women have also been scheduled at different police stations and DCP offices.
Municipal polls are scheduled to be held in Delhi next year. In the bypolls to five wards, results of which were announced on March 2, the BJP could not manage to win a single seat.
Municipal polls are scheduled to be held in Delhi next year. In the bypolls to five wards, results of which were announced on March 2, the BJP could not manage to win a single seat.
delhi news

BJP plans new campaign to take on AAP after bypoll loss

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:00 AM IST
  • Adesh Gupta has also started ‘mandal pravas’ (stay in each municipal wards) to connect with the party workers and supporters.
Through Saturday-Sunday night, DMRC managing director, Mangu Singh inspected the revamped stations and also assessed the progress of work in other stations.(Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
Through Saturday-Sunday night, DMRC managing director, Mangu Singh inspected the revamped stations and also assessed the progress of work in other stations.(Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
delhi news

Stations on Metro’s Red line revamped

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:57 AM IST
  • As part of the revamp, new CCTV cameras, with better technology for improved clarity, additional escalators, bird spikes to prevent tripping of the overhead electrification (OHE) due to bird menace, were also installed.
DSGMC members said patients will only have to get necessary documents. A team of specialists will monitor the patients at the facility.
DSGMC members said patients will only have to get necessary documents. A team of specialists will monitor the patients at the facility.
delhi news

Gurdwara body starts dialysis hub

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:50 AM IST
  • The Panth Ratan Baba Harban Singh Ji Dialysis block in Bala Sahib hospital complex started treating patients from Sunday.
The third grave—also of a mystic—lies in an almost-invisible corner, in a narrow gallery just by the entrance.
The third grave—also of a mystic—lies in an almost-invisible corner, in a narrow gallery just by the entrance.
delhi news

Delhiwale: The shrine’s best-kept secret

By Mayank Austen Soofi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:15 AM IST
  • Whatever, the two ascetics are buried next to each other, separated by a neem tree. For that reason, many consider the landmark as a twin shrine.
In this file picture from 2013, people gather at L - 18 Batla House after the verdict on encounter done by Delhi Police in September 2008, in New Delhi. (Mohd Zakir / Hindustan Times)
In this file picture from 2013, people gather at L - 18 Batla House after the verdict on encounter done by Delhi Police in September 2008, in New Delhi. (Mohd Zakir / Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Batla House encounter: Delhi court to pronounce judgment tomorrow

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:22 PM IST
The court will pass judgment in the case of Ariz Khan, who was arrested in February 2018. Khan was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police after a decade of allegedly being on the run.
A view inside the 101-bed kidney dialysis facility at Bala Sahib Hospital Complex launched by Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee, at Sarai Kale Khan in New Delhi. (Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
A view inside the 101-bed kidney dialysis facility at Bala Sahib Hospital Complex launched by Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee, at Sarai Kale Khan in New Delhi. (Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
delhi news

DSGMC launches 'India's biggest' dialysis facility inside Gurudwara Bangla Sahib

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:20 PM IST
Guru Harkishan Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Kidney Dialysis Hospital will offer dialysis facility to 101 patients simultaneously and it can cater to 500 patients daily
A senior police official said cops raided a restaurant-cum-bar in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden. (Representational Image)
A senior police official said cops raided a restaurant-cum-bar in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden. (Representational Image)
delhi news

Delhi Police seizes hukkas from restaurant, tweets 'pawri nahi ho rahi hai'

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:12 PM IST
From his official handle on Twitter, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Prashant Gautam said, "Yehe Hum hain..Yehe Hooke Hain.. Aur ab Pawri nahi ho rahi hai.
People out at India Gate lawns in the morning in New Delhi amid smog on Sunday. (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
People out at India Gate lawns in the morning in New Delhi amid smog on Sunday. (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Delhi records maximum temperature at 34 degrees Celsius, air quality poor

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 09:37 PM IST
The minimum temperature in the city settled at 14.4 degrees Celsius while the air quality was recorded in the poor category.
