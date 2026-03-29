Parked two-wheelers catch fire at house in Delhi's Bhajanpura, 4 injured after jumping from first floor

A fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday in parked two-wheelers at a house in Delhi's Bhajanpura, leaving four people who jumped to escape injured. Authorities said the first call regarding the fire was received at 2 am. Officials said 11 fire tenders were used in the operation, and the fire was brought under control by 3:50 am (HT)

Officials said 11 fire tenders were used in the operation, and the fire was brought under control by 3:50 am, according to ANI news agency.

"The fire department received a call at 2 am about a fire in four two-wheelers parked in the ground-floor parking lot of a house in the Bhajanpura area of North East Delhi. Four people jumped from the first floor and were taken to a nearby hospital. Others were rescued from the house," the news agency quoted Delhi Fire Services.

In a separate incident earlier, a fire broke out at a factory in the Bawana Industrial Area of the national capital, officials said.

According to preliminary information, the blaze erupted in Sector 2 of the Bawana Industrial Area.

Upon receiving the alert, at least 17 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the fire under control in a swift response from the Delhi Fire Department.

Firefighting operations were carried out, and efforts were made to douse the flames and prevent the fire from spreading to nearby units in the industrial cluster.

Another fire reportedly broke out at Hard Rock Cafe in Connaught Place, prompting a quick response from the Delhi Fire Department, officials said.

According to the fire department, a call regarding the blaze was received at 12:31 pm, following which four fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot, ANI reported. Officials said that the fire originated in the restaurant's chimney and was brought under control within minutes by around 12:50 pm. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.