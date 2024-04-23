Eight people, including six minors, were injured after a wall of a house collapsed in South Delhi's Khirki Extension area on Tuesday evening. The incident took place as the city was hit with strong gusty winds. Part of house collapses in Delhi amid strong winds; 8 injured(Representational image)

According to the police, the eight victims were on the terrace of their house when the incident took place. They were treated at a hospital immediately and have been discharged, the police said.

“A call regarding the wall collapse was received around 5:50 pm at the Malviya Nagar police station…Teams were rushed to the spot and a rescue operation was launched. Our team reached the spot and found that a wall of the top floor of a house had collapsed, resulting in minor injuries to residents of a neighbouring house. The injured were taken to AIIMS,” a senior police official said, as quoted by PTI.

Delhi-NCR on Tuesday evening experienced a sudden change in weather as strong winds and rain lashed the city, giving some relief from the scorching heat. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a Western Disturbance coupled with a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan and northeast Rajasthan influenced the weather patterns.

The IMD has predicted isolated rainfall with a thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, East Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh this week.

Meanwhile, another incident took place on Saturday where a four-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Kalyanpuri area. According to the police, the occupants of the building were safely evacuated after the police and fire department received a call regarding the tilting of the building, and no injuries were reported.

The owner of the building, advocate Ved Prakash had said that the incident took place after the Public Works Department (PWD) started digging the ground in connection with the construction of a drainage nearby. “That caused the foundation of our building to weaken. So, our building collapsed. It collapsed within half an hour of their work being started,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)