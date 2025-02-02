Parties deploy allies, celebrities in Delhi in poll run-up

Political parties flexed their star power on the last Sunday in the run-up to the Delhi Assembly elections, roping in popular faces, allied parties and celebrities to reach out to the widest possible voter base for the February 5 polls. Andhra Pradesh chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu campaigned for the BJP in Shahdara. (HT Photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) campaign on Sunday featured Chirag Paswan, the chief of Lok Janshakti Party—at public meetings in Burari, Rajendra Nagar and Mangolpuri—and Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the chief of Telugu Desam Party and chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, at Shahdara in east Delhi.

For the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Trinamool Congress’s (TMC’s) Shatrughan Sinha campaigned for chief minister Atishi in Kalkaji.

Chandrababu Naidu, who was accompanied by Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar, campaigned for Shahdara candidate Sanjay Goyal.

“Narendra Modi has given very strong leadership. We are very fortunate...The development of India is taking place at a fast pace. We are the fastest developing country in the world. The budget promotes technology and agriculture sectors... I request you all to vote for BJP and make it win,” Naidu said.

Paswan, addressing an election rally for BJP candidate Raj Kumar Chauhan in the Mangolpuri constituency, said: “Wherever I go, I see people’s enthusiasm for the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) and the BJP, and growing resentment towards AAP. This clearly indicates that when the results are announced on February 8, the BJP-led NDA will form the government in Delhi.”

The BJP is contesting the elections in alliance with its NDA partners JD(U) and LJP, who have been alloted one seat each.

Although the AAP is contesting the polls on its own, several INDIA bloc leaders have turned up to support the party. Over the past week, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav turned up to campaign alongside Arvind Kejriwal.

Addressing the gathering in his characteristic style and using popular dialogues, Sinha said in Bhojpuri: “I am your own Bihari Babu.”

“Atishi has been made to work a lot due to conspiracies played by people in Delhi’s politics. This is not a publicity gathering but a victory rally of Atishi. The energy of the people shows that she will win,” he said.

Sinha said that Kejriwal has worked a lot and his projects are being talked about in other countries as well. “So many people have become copy cat. In sector of health, education, Mohalla Clinics, free bus travel for women, teerth yatra for elderly. This is a battle between janshakti and dhanshakti (people and money),” he said.