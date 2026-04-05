Pending LPG bookings rapidly cleared: Delhi CM
LPG cylinder deliveries in Delhi now exceed bookings, ensuring stable supply. Chief Minister Gupta confirms no shortage and urges residents to avoid crowding.
Pending LPG cylinder bookings are being “rapidly cleared”, with deliveries now exceeding daily bookings, ensuring a smooth and efficient supply chain, officials said on Saturday.
Separately, chief minister Rekha Gupta said the LPG cylinder delivery timeline has improved, and there is no shortage of domestic or commercial LPG in Delhi, with “supply remaining stable, adequate and firmly under control”.
Citing official data, Gupta said that on April 3, a total of 111,504 LPG bookings were registered across Delhi, while the three oil marketing companies delivered 126,379 cylinders that day.
This indicates that pending bookings are being cleared and the supply chain is functioning efficiently and without disruption, Gupta said, adding that, as a result, the average delivery time for domestic LPG cylinders has reduced to 4.37 days. To be sure, the data was from one day, and deliveries were of pending bookings.
On Monday, the Union ministry of petroleum and natural gas confirmed that it had mandated a 25-day minimum gap between domestic LPG cylinder bookings, increasing the interval from 21 days, to prevent panic buying, hoarding, and black marketing amid supply constraints owing to West Asia war-induced disruptions.
Gupta said that to curb black marketing and hoarding, the government has set up dedicated helplines – 011-23379836 and 8383824659 – that are continuously monitoring the situation and acting swiftly on complaints.
She said that, acting on one such complaint, police raided a premises in Rohini and seized six illegally stored LPG cylinders.
Gupta urged residents not to crowd gas agencies or LPG godowns, stressing that booked cylinders will be delivered directly to homes within the stipulated timeframe, avoiding unnecessary inconvenience.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSaloni Bhatia
Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films.Read More
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