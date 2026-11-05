From oily to dry and sensitive skin: A guide to finding the right moisturiser for your everyday skincare routine

Moisturisers help protect the skin barrier . It is the outer layer of the skin that holds the moisture in and keeps the irritants out. When that layer is intact, your skin feels comfortable and behaves predictably. Most formulas work through three kinds of ingredients.

A moisturiser works beautifully for a friend of yours. But is it necessary that it works the same for you? It is possible that it may leave your skin feeling greasy or uncomfortable. It is a reminder to all of us that the best choice depends on how our skin feels. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Geetendra Singh, founder and CEO of Episenz and a consultant physician in Mumbai, shared a quick guide to finding the right moisturiser.

"One of them is humectants. Glycerin and hyaluronic acid come in the list. These are ones that attract and hold water. Then come the emollients that soften rough, uneven skin. And third come the occlusives, such as petrolatum and dimethicone,” explained Dr Singh. They slow the rate at which water escapes. There are ceramides too that sit alongside these. Ceramides help replenish the natural fats. Ones that keep the barrier working. A good moisturiser is made to combine a lot of these together. The balance between these ingredients finally turns out in how the product feels.

Matching the product to the skin Dry skin can sometimes feel tight after washing. It sometimes can even develop flaky patches on it when you wash. So this type of skin generally does better with a richer cream. The cream can contain humectants and ceramides. For the specifically dry areas on our body, a lightweight gel or lotion is usually the better fit for this type of skin.

According to Dr Singh, combination skin is a tricky one. It cannot work with just one product for the whole face. A light lotion can go on everywhere, with a richer cream used only on the drier areas, often the cheeks. Sensitive skin is best served by simplicity. It doesn't need you to complicate things any more for it. A fragrance-free formula with a short ingredient list is all you need.

Normal skin usually does well with a light lotion. But that too needs to be adjusted as the weather changes.