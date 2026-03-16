Pink tickets in DTC buses to continue for 3 months; no need to rush for smart cards: Delhi CM

New Delhi, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said free travel for women in public transport buses through the pink ticket will continue for three months and urged them not to worry or rush for having 'Pink Saheli' cards. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha X)

Under the Delhi government scheme, women can travel in DTC and cluster buses through pink tickets. The government is replacing the ticket system by issuing pink cards to eligible women of Delhi.

In a post on X, Gupta said that women need not worry as the ticket system for free travel will continue for the next three months and the cards will also be accepted in the buses, she said.

She said that the women can visit the centres set up for issuing the pink smart cards according to their convenience.

"The government, if need be, will increase the number of centres for facilitating the women," the chief minister said in the post.

The Delhi government has set up 50 authorised centres across the city to facilitate the issuance of the Pink Saheli smart cards.

Long queues and rush for the cards were witnessed at some of these centres set up at the offices of the district magistrates and sub-divisional magistrates along with select Delhi Transport Corporation premises.

The Pink National Common Mobility Card was launched recently by President Droupadi Murmu. Eligible women residents of Delhi can obtain the Pink Saheli Smart Cards free of cost from the designated counters.

After a reasonable period, once it is assured that most eligible women have received the Pink Saheli Smart Cards, the Delhi government will gradually replace the existing Pink Paper Ticket system with the smart card-based system to ensure greater transparency, efficiency and convenience in public transport, DTC had said.