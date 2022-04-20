Plan to adopt 100% EV vehicles for service fleets by 2030

The Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC), a Delhi government think tank, on Tuesday released a road map for the 100% electrification of last-mile delivery service fleets in Delhi by 2030.

The roadmap was discussed at the third Delhi Electric Vehicle (EV) Forum, which was organised by the DDC in collaboration with RMI India, a think tank that works towards clean energy.

“With our EV policy, Delhi became the first state to set the ambitious aim of improving Delhi’s air quality by achieving 25% EV share in total new vehicle registrations by 2024. It seemed like a daunting challenge when the policy was launched in August 2020 as the EV share in Delhi was a nominal 1.2% at the time. But in less than two years, we are already halfway to that dream. We achieved a huge milestone last month, with the EV share of new vehicles reaching 12.5%,” said Jasmine Shah, vice-chairperson, DDC Delhi.

Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot said Delhi’s EV policy is a classic example of what can be achieved when the government and other stakeholders collaborate together. “It is one of the best drafted and executed EV policies across the world so far, and the credit goes to the processes adopted by the government, such as consultations with all stakeholders to identify and resolve all issues,” he said.