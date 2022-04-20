Plan to adopt 100% EV vehicles for service fleets by 2030
The Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC), a Delhi government think tank, on Tuesday released a road map for the 100% electrification of last-mile delivery service fleets in Delhi by 2030.
The roadmap was discussed at the third Delhi Electric Vehicle (EV) Forum, which was organised by the DDC in collaboration with RMI India, a think tank that works towards clean energy.
“With our EV policy, Delhi became the first state to set the ambitious aim of improving Delhi’s air quality by achieving 25% EV share in total new vehicle registrations by 2024. It seemed like a daunting challenge when the policy was launched in August 2020 as the EV share in Delhi was a nominal 1.2% at the time. But in less than two years, we are already halfway to that dream. We achieved a huge milestone last month, with the EV share of new vehicles reaching 12.5%,” said Jasmine Shah, vice-chairperson, DDC Delhi.
Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot said Delhi’s EV policy is a classic example of what can be achieved when the government and other stakeholders collaborate together. “It is one of the best drafted and executed EV policies across the world so far, and the credit goes to the processes adopted by the government, such as consultations with all stakeholders to identify and resolve all issues,” he said.
Ahead of festivals: Yogi bolsters vigil for ‘communal harmony’
The orders came in the backdrop of violence during Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri area in Delhi last week and reports of violence in the course of Ram Navami rallies in Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gujarat and West Bengal recently.
Will start verification drive to stop those who can disturb peace: CM Dhami
In a letter to Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on April 17, Shankaracharya Parishad, a council of saints, demanded that non-Hindus, particularly Muslims, be prohibited from entering Char Dham shrines. The letters came days after the country witnessed instances of communal violence on Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti in several states.
Ludhiana | Money transfer firm employees robbed at gunpoint
In another incident of broad daylight robbery, two bike-borne men took away ₹10.9 lakh from two employees of a money transfer firm after threatening them with a gun near grain market on Gill Road on Tuesday evening. Jupinder Singh and Honey, employees of Bhagwati Maa Money transfer firm at Deepak Complex, said they had collected ₹10.9 lakh from Field Ganj and Samrala Chowk.
Ludhiana | Posing as customers, 3 women, aide steal jewellery from store
Posing as customers, four fraudsters including three women allegedly stole gold jewellery from a shop in Sarafa Bazar in the old city area on Tuesday afternoon. Complainant Gaurav Sachdev said that his father Ashok Kumar Sachdeva, 65, was present at their shop along with a worker when three women and a man came posing as customers. He added that the accused asked them to show some nose rings. Later, they showed interest in earrings also.
Chandigarh admn officials to meet business reps today over steep hike in penalty on building violations
The UT administration will hold a meeting with members of the Chandigarh Coordination Committee, an umbrella group for 27 organisations, on Wednesday to hold further discussions on proposed amendments in the Capital of Punjab (development and regulation), Act, 1952. Chander Verma, convener, Chandigarh Coordination Committee and president, Chandigarh Business Council, said that deputy commissioner will meet representatives of different associations at UT guest house on Wednesday to discuss the issue.
