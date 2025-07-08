Plea in Delhi HC seeking probe into Vishal Mega Mart fire that claimed 2 lives

In the wake of the fatal fire at Vishal Mega Mart in Delhi's Karol Bagh that claimed two lives, NGO Kutumb has filed an application in the Delhi High Court, urging a court-monitored investigation into alleged negligence by the store's management, Delhi Police, Fire Services, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Fire personnel at a Vishal Mega Mart showroom, where a fire broke out on Friday, at Karol Bagh area, in New Delhi on July 5.(PTI)

The application has been submitted in connection with an ongoing matter related to another recent tragedy, the July 27, 2024, incident in Old Rajinder Nagar, where 3 students reportedly died after a drain burst caused flooding in the basement of a UPSC coaching centre.

The NGO has flagged serious lapses in the enforcement of safety regulations and has questioned the issuance of licenses and No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to commercial establishments operating in congested areas without adhering to mandatory norms.

The plea seeks directions from the Court to investigate the conduct of MCD, Fire Services, and Police officials for failing to enforce safety protocols.

It also seeks directions for the Assessment of whether Vishal Mega Mart and nearby commercial units hold valid NOCs, and identification of establishments operating illegally.

It further seeks directions for the Immediate closure of unlicensed shopping centres, restaurants, coaching institutes, and other such entities in Karol Bagh and adjoining areas until a report is submitted and Directions to Delhi Police to file a status report on the FIR and secure CCTV footage from July 4 to July 5.

The fire, which broke out on July 5, led to the death of 25-year-old Dhirender Pratap, who was found dead inside a lift, suspected to have suffocated. His last messages to his brother indicated he was trapped and gasping for breath.

A second, charred body was later recovered during the firefighting operation. The cause of the fire is still being investigated, with a suspected short circuit as the likely trigger. The High Court is expected to hear the matter soon. (ANI)