Power cuts reported in parts of Delhi after fire in UP’s Mandola substation

Parts of Delhi including east, central and south, suffered power cuts after a fire at a sub-station in Uttar Pradesh’s Mandola, Delhi’s power minister Atishi said on Tuesday. The power outage briefly impacted the operations of some water treatment plants in Delhi too. (Representative file photo)

Parts of Delhi were without power for over two hours, after the sub-station of the Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL), which supplies nearly 1,200 MW of power to Delhi, caught fire at around 2:11pm, the minister said on platform X (formerly Twitter).

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

Also Read:Peak power demand hits new high of 8,302MW as humid day torments Delhi dwellers

“Delhi receives 1,200 MW of power from the Mandola sub-station, and therefore many parts of Delhi have been affected. The power restoration process has begun, and electricity is now gradually returning to different areas,” Atishi posted at 3:49pm, adding this was a major failure in the national power grid.

“I am seeking time with the central power minister and the chairman of PGCIL, to ensure that such a situation is not repeated.” she added.

A Delhi Transco Limited (DTL) official confirmed the incident, stating the fire occurred at a 400 kV substation at Mandola.

“Power comes from Dadri to Mandola, before being supplied to parts of Delhi. This station mainly provides power to east Delhi, which has been the most impacted,” said the official, stating power was restored in most parts of Delhi after 4pm.

The power outage briefly impacted the operations of some water treatment plants in Delhi too.

A DJB official said the operation of at least four water treatment plants including Wazirabad and Chandrawal were impacted around 2:30pm but now it has been restored.

“The plant operational are running normal after 3:30pm,” a DJB official said requesting anonymity.

DJB operates nine water treatment plants to supply water to Delhi.

Parts of Delhi have been reeling under a heatwave for the last two days, with Delhi’s maximum forecast to be around 44°C on Tuesday.

High temperatures have kept Delhi’s peak power demand of 7,000MW now for the last three weeks, power officials said.

Delhi’s power demand had touched an all-time high of 8,302MW on May 29.