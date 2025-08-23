Protests erupt at Delhi dog shelter centre over alleged cruelty

Protests broke out outside a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) animal birth control (ABC) centre in Rohini Sector 27 late on Friday night, after locals and dog activists alleged inhumane treatment of dogs and rampant violations of the ABC Rules, 2023. The demonstrations followed the discovery of dog bones and skulls at the back of the facility, one of 20 such centres in the city. A skull and bones alleged to be of stray dogs found outside the stray dog sterilisation centre in Rohini Sector 27 on Saturday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The allegations included illegal capture of dogs, including puppies, absence of proper records and tagging, and inadequate food. Protestors also cited poor hygiene and overcrowded cages. Multiple videos circulated online showed police using lathis to disperse the crowd when activists demanded entry to gather proof. Deputy commissioner of police (outer-north) Hareshwar V Swami said some protestors were detained, but “no violations were found inside.” The MCD and the centre staff also denied the charges.

Jiya Saklani, an activist present at the protest, said the numbers swelled after 10 pm on Friday, with the gathering continuing until 4 am on Saturday. She said several dogs were captured soon after the Supreme Court’s revised order on stray dogs earlier that day. “Dog feeders tracked them for their well-being, and when they went to the MCD centre, they found bones in the backyard of the centre. They thus began alerting others to come and protest here,” she said.

Saklani added that when activists attempted to use a drone to film the facility, the centre staff switched off all lights. “When the police arrived, we requested them to allow us to go inside, and eventually, they allowed groups of four to enter. What we saw was shocking — faeces everywhere and organs in the open. We even saw puppies inside, which is illegal. Several dogs were found in an extremely lethargic state, on the verge of death. Some of these were rescued,” she said.

When HT visited the site on Saturday, around 20–30 protestors outside were seen outside. Two sets of bones, including skulls, were spotted near the building — one in front of the centre and another across the road. Dogs whining could be heard from inside. Locals said multiple vans left during the day carrying dogs for release. Around 3 pm, the centre’s doctor said that “the centre had 113 dogs yesterday, out of which 47 had been released till that point.”

Protestors who entered the facility described unsanitary conditions. Supriya Sharma, one of those allowed in, said, “Most of the dogs I saw inside were wounded, with not even basic treatment. They also looked as if they had been starved; we could see their bones through their skins. I saw puppies inside and asked the workers why they were here, as puppies cannot be sterilised.” She added that three to four dogs were being kept in one cage.

Another activist, Asher Jesudoss, said the floors appeared recently cleaned before their entry. “On the second floor, we found a half-dead dog lying there with an e-collar in the washroom, but the staff acted surprised. There was only water and rice, and the autoclave appeared to have not been used in a long time. In the cages, 70% of the dogs were not tagged either. When the second batch of four went inside, the same food bowls had chicken,” Jesudoss said, demanding a thorough audit of the facility.

The MCD denied all allegations. “All of this is only a rumour, and nothing has happened. The people protesting do not have any evidence. They must have found the skulls in the river near the centre. The MCD did not throw any bodies. The people protesting have vested interests with their own NGOs,” said Yogesh Verma, MCD councillor and special invitee member of the MCD sub-committee on stray dogs. Despite multiple attempts, MCD veterinary services deputy director SK Yadav did not respond to HT's queries regarding the allegations.

Dr Rajeev Kumar, who manages the Rohini centre, also rejected the charges. “Almost all dogs are tagged. Sometimes dogs fight amongst themselves, and the tags come out. We have been releasing dogs as per their tags. At 6:30 pm on Saturday, only around 27 dogs were left. We had 113 dogs on Friday. Most have been sterilised, vaccinated and released. Among these, some are unwell and will be released after treatment,” he said. He added that dogs were crying on Friday night because locals were pelting stones at the facility, breaking multiple windows. “The bones found outside were probably of a wild animal,” Kumar said.

DCP Swami also denied charges of police assault on protestors. “The allegations of assault by police are not true. No medico-legal certificates regarding assault and injuries have been received. We removed two or three people from the spot as they were instigating the crowd. One of them is still in our custody. No legal action has been taken. The dog lovers group has told us they will give a complaint. “We will look into it as and when it comes,” he said. Swami added that 113 stray dogs were found inside the centre in healthy condition. “No signs of cruelty or mistreatment were detected. Only one dog was found to be unwell, which was already receiving treatment,” he said.

Saurabh Gandhi, general secretary of United Residents of Delhi, urged protestors to abide by the law. “At this stage, these are allegations, which must be investigated. One cannot break the gates and forcibly enter. The authorities need to determine that, but if people forcibly attack centres, then the centre too will be forced to release all dogs under pressure, including aggressive ones,” Gandhi said, asking police to conduct a thorough inquiry.