PWD issues SOPs for upkeep of horticulture work on roads

The Public Works Department (PWD) has issued a new set of standard operating procedure (SOP) with a comprehensive framework for the upkeep of horticulture work of central and side verges along the PWD roads. A damaged central verge in south Delhi. (HT Archive)

“There has been a shortage of staff in the horticulture division because of which the roads division is handling plantation work. There needs to be specific guidelines given to them to ensure that plantations along the roads do not face any damage while regular maintenance is done,” a PWD official aware of the development, said.

Officials said that the new SOP is aimed at ensuring systematic execution of horticultural operations along PWD roads focusing on plant health, public safety, aesthetic enhancement and environmental sustainability through regular maintenance.

For plantation, the order mandates the use of native and climate-resilient species over exotic or water-intensive plants. Seasonal flowers and aquatic vegetation may be used, but only in limited, planned patches, the order mentioned, adding that the idea is to balance aesthetics with long-term sustainability. Pathways will require uniform flooring, adequate slope for drainage and accessibility features for children, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities, the SOP added.

The circular also prescribes both weekly and monthly inspections. While weekly checks will cover cleanliness, garbage collection and plant health, the monthly reviews will assess the condition of structural elements like boundary walls, pathways, gates and seating arrangements. Timelines have also been prescribed for various works including irrigation, soil loosening, chemical fertilisation, pest control, pruning, clearing of dead leaves and plantation.

A separate set of guidelines have been made for pruning which will be done every six months for trees and every 15-30 days for shrubs and hedges along the central and side verge. Trees should be at least five metres above carriageways and three metres above footpaths, as per the new order.

“Trim hedges and shrubs to maintain uniform height of 1-1.2m. Ensure plants do not obstruct the view of signals, signages, roundabouts and U-turns. Shrubs and hedges along footpaths to be kept below railing height. Ensure clearance from signboards, electrical panels and bus stops,” the SOPs mentioned.

The section on procuring trees and plants mentions that these should have healthy foliage and be “full of leaves”. The plants should also be free from insects, pests and diseases, should be well settled and should not be newly shifted, the directives added.

“The plants should be true to type and variety and should also be tagged. The rejected plants and materials should be removed from the site immediately. Moss sticks should be covered with the plants. Pot/ polythene bag used for filling the plants should be of proper size, good quality and not damaged. The plants should not be stunted and there should be no stagnation of water in the pots,” the order read.

PWD officials said the order has come into force with immediate effect, and road maintenance division teams will be accountable for strict compliance.

Meanwhile, in another order to all divisions, PWD pointed out that the monthly physical and financial reports were not being submitted for the ongoing work and has asked officials to take it up on priority.

“It is regrettable to note that these reports are still awaited from the respective SEs (superintending engineers). ADG (Projects), PWD has taken a serious view on this inordinate delay from SEs. It is, therefore, again requested to send monthly, physical and financial progress report timely to your CEs,” the order stated.