Rain brings respite from sweltering conditions in Delhi; more showers expected

Delhiites heaved a sigh of relief today as rain in some parts of the national capital brought the mercury down by a few notches. The city has been reeling under intense heat conditions, with temperatures being as high as 40 degree Celsius for the past three days. The minimum temperature in the capital settled at 22.6 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said similar conditions are expected to prevail in the capital over the next two to three days and no heatwave is predicted until May 30.

Under the influence of a western disturbance active over the western Himalayan region, intermittent rains are predicted over northwest India, including the national capital and its surrounding areas, over the next two to three days, according to the IMD.

The minimum temperature in the capital settled at 22.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday, four notches below the season's average. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius.

Earlier this month, the weather office had predicted below-normal maximum temperatures and fewer heatwave days in northwest India in May.

With the IMD anticipating a slight delay in the arrival of the southwest monsoon, the maximum temperatures are likely to remain above normal for a longer-than-usual period.

