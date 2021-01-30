Record 82.7% health workers get Covid-19 jabs in Delhi

Delhi saw the highest number of health care workers receiving the Covid-19 vaccine jabs on Saturday — at 8,774, which is 530 beneficiaries more than the previous high of 8,244 inoculations achieved on Thursday.

The number, though a record so far, still only translates to just 82.7% inoculation of the 10,600 people targeted, with the government having increased the number of vaccination centres.

The 25 additional vaccination centres started during the last round of immunisation on Thursday are likely to cater to front line workers, according to officials from Delhi’s health department. The Centre had earlier this week said that all states should start vaccinating front line workers from first week of February to drive up vaccination coverage and reduce wastage of doses.

“The order from the Centre has come in. However, the protocols are not yet in place. We might no be able to start vaccinating front line workers from Monday onwards, but everyone is working on getting everything ready. It will happen soon,” said another official from Delhi’s health department.

According to the data shared by the Delhi government, 43 sites across Delhi were able to complete their target of vaccinating 100 people a day. This included 13 Delhi government hospitals as well.

So far, Delhi has vaccinated 56,733 healthcare workers, which is just about one-sixth of the total estimated 300,000 healthcare workers and medical staff in the city. This number translates to almost 73% of the health care workers who have been targeted so far.

There are an estimated 600,000 front line workers in Delhi and the government is still completing collection of their data. “Most agencies have already submitted their list of employees, we are about to finalise the list,” said the first health official.

The third priority group identified by the centre for receiving the vaccination are those above the age of 50 or those with severe comorbidities. As per the government’s data, there are about 4.2 million people over the age of 50 in the city as per the latest electoral rolls. A list of those who are under the age of 50 but have comorbidities is yet to be finalised, with the Centre still deciding a criteria on who should get the vaccine.