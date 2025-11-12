Red Fort blast: Border checks, anti-sabotage drives intensified

Security arrangements have been strengthened across the national capital, especially particularly in north and central Delhi areas such as Chandni Chowk, Red Fort, and Daryaganj areas. This was a day after an explosion in a car near the historic Red Fort during the evening rush hour killed at least 10 people and injured over 21. Parking attendants have been told to report unattended vehicles and ensure CCTV cameras are working to help prevent similar attacks. (Sanjeev Verma/HT)

Senior police officers said the deployment of security personnel has been increased in and around the city’s vital installations, markets, shopping malls, and other crowded places while checking of vehicles at all border points has also been increased/

The officers said that all police stations across the city have been asked to intensify their patrolling on foot, two-wheelers, and four-wheelers in their territorial jurisdiction with focus on identifying suspicious-looking people and stopping them for searching and frisking. The station house officers (SHOs) have been directed to prioritise the checking of guest houses, hotels, user car dealing stores, and shops selling SIM cards and mobile phones.

Since reports are coming in that the car in which the explosion happened on Monday evening was parked in a parking lot near Sunehri Masjid for a couple of hours before the explosion, the police have also alerted all parking operators and their attendants and have asked them to remain vigilant about any suspicious activities.

“We have asked the parking attendants to look for vehicles that are lying unattended in their parking lots for a longer duration and accordingly alert our police personnel. They have been instructed that all CCTV cameras installed at the entry and exit points and within their parking premises should be functioning properly,” said a senior police officer from the southern range, who asked not to be named.

Another senior officer said that anti-sabotage checking has been increased at the border points and vehicles are being thoroughly scanned before their entry is allowed in the city. The security personnel deployed at the border points have also been instructed to ask for identification documents from occupants of vehicles if they fail to give any satisfactory reply regarding their purpose of visiting Delhi.

“The random checking of vehicles at the Delhi-Faridabad and Noida-Delhi borders began last night itself. Our anti-sabotage checking led to a long tail of vehicles at the borders. The checking is still continuing,” said the second officer.

The police have also activated members of their eyes and ears scheme while security personnel in plain clothes are also fanning across the city to collect intelligence and keep a vigil.

Delhi Airport authorities also said security measures have been increased and advised passengers to arrive in advance for screening and checking. Private airlines also took to social media to state that due to enhanced security measures, passengers must arrive three hours before departure.

Meanwhile, DMRC stated that Lal Qila Metro Station is closed on November 11 and 12th due to security reasons

Police said entry to the Red Fort has been shut for three days due to the attack

TRAFFIC

Traffic movement on Netaji Subhash Marg was restricted from Chatta Rail Cut to Subhash Marg from 6am on Tuesday due to exigencies, the Delhi Traffic Police said in an advisory. The restrictions will remain in place until further notice. The commuters have been advised to avoid the stretch and use alternative routes for a hassle-free journey.

The advisory said no vehicles will be allowed on Netaji Subhash Marg in either direction, from Chatta Rail Cut to Subhash Marg Cut and vice versa. Both carriageways and service roads will remain closed to traffic.

CCTV footage showed that the car was approaching a signal and had slowed down when the explosion occurred.

On Monday, Union home minister Amit Shah said that teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and Delhi Special Branch arrived at the spot within 10 minutes of receiving information about the blast. He added that the National Security Guard, National Investigation Agency, and Forensic Science Laboratory were investigating the blast.