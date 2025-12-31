Remove plant near Yamuna by March ’26: HC tells DMRC

The Delhi High Court has ordered the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to cease all construction activity on the Yamuna floodplains and dismantle its casting yard and batching plant there by March 31, 2026. The court also reprimanded the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for failing to remove the facility despite previous judicial directives. On December 11, the high court had directed the metro corporation to vacate the area.

A bench of justices Prathiba M Singh and Manmeet PS Arora, in an order issued on December 22, noted that although the court had explicitly directed DDA in July 2024 to clear all encroachments and illegal constructions from the Yamuna riverbed, no action was taken against DMRC’s temporary batching plant – a facility used to mix raw materials like cement and sand near construction sites. DMRC subsequently petitioned the court, seeking an extension to continue using the yard.

“It is surprising that no action was taken in respect of DMRC batching plant or the casting yard. DMRC itself has approached this court seeking extension. Considering that DMRC is engaged in a critical infrastructure related project in the city, as an exception, this court deems it appropriate to grant time till March 31, 2026 for dismantling of all plant, machinery, equipment, the batching plant, the casting yard, etc,” the bench noted.

The reprieve was granted after DMRC’s counsel informed the court that a phased dismantling plan had been agreed upon with the DDA, with completion slated for the March deadline.

The order came during the hearing of an application filed by DMRC seeking additional time to occupy the 55,000 square metre casting and batching yard on the floodplains. On December 11, the high court had directed the metro corporation to vacate the area, stating that continued occupation would violate its orders and had instructed DMRC and DDA officials to convene a meeting to resolve the issue.

The court also directed that after dismantling the structure, DMRC, in consultation with the Delhi government’s horticulture and forest departments, must restore the floodplain to its original condition and ensure it is free of debris. The clean site must then be handed over to DDA. The bench has asked the DDA to submit a compliance status report by April 10, 2026.

The same bench, while hearing another application seeking demolition of encroachment made on the Yamuna bed by Baba Nau Gaza Peer Dargah and an adjoining graveyard, also directed DDA and Delhi government’s Land and Development Office to fence the graveyard in order to prevent further expansion, encroachment.

The belongings of the illegal occupants have to be removed from the site by January 10. “It is made clear that henceforth, no person including the caretaker would be allowed to live on this land… All occupants of said area shall be permitted to remove their belongings by January 10, 2026. If any burial has to take place, the same shall be within the fenced area and after the burial, no people shall be allowed to stay or live there,” the court said.