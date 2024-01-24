Republic Day 2024: Delhi, Gurugram police issue traffic advisories

New Delhi: The Delhi police and Gurugram police on Wednesday released traffic advisories for the Republic Day celebration on January 26. New Delhi, Jan 24 (ANI): DRDO Tableau on display for the Bharat Parv at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)(Spokesperson MOD - X)

As per the advisory from Delhi Traffic Police, the Republic Day parade is scheduled to commence at 10.30 am from Vijay Chowk and progress towards the Red Fort grounds. Simultaneously, a related event at the National War Memorial near India Gate is planned for 9.30 am.

“There will be extensive traffic arrangements and restrictions along the parade route. The parade will pass through Vijay Chowk, Kartavya Path, C-Hexagon, the Subhas Chandra Bose roundabout, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Netaji Subhas Marg and Red Fort,” the advisory said.

The police urged people to make the maximum use of public transport to reach Kartavya Path.

Check full traffic restrictions here

-The advisory said that traffic is prohibited on Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate starting at 6 pm on Wednesday, and these restrictions will persist until the conclusion of the parade.

-Cross-traffic is restricted on Kartavya Path at Rafi Marg, Janpath, and Man Singh Road from 10 pm on Wednesday until the conclusion of the parade.

-C-Hexagon-India Gate will be inaccessible for traffic starting at 9:15 am on Thursday until the parade passes Tilak Marg. Additionally, traffic will not be permitted on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and Netaji Subhas Marg from 10.30 am on Thursday.

-Cross-traffic permissions are contingent on the parade's progress. Alternative routes are recommended for motorists.

-According to the advisory, commuters can use the route from Madarsa, Lodhi Road T-point through Aurobindo Marg, AIIMS Chowk, Ring Road-Dhaula Kuan, Vande Matram Marg, and Shankar Road to reach Mandir Marg.

-The operation of sub-conventional aerial platforms, including paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely-piloted aircraft, hot-air balloons, small-size-powered aircraft, quadcopters, or para jumping from aircraft, is restricted over Delhi until February 15.

-Those commuting from south Delhi to New Delhi railway station can use the route via Dhaula Kuan, Vande Matram Marg, Panchkuian Road, the Connaught Place Outer Circle, and Chelmsford Road for the Paharganj side. Alternatively, they can take Minto Road and Bhavbhuti Marg for the Ajmeri Gate side.

-For those traveling from east Delhi, the advised route includes Boulevard Road via ISBT bridge, the Rani Jhansi flyover, the Jhandewalan roundabout, DB Gupta Road, Sheela Cinema Road, and the Paharganj bridge.

-For those heading to Old Delhi railway station from south Delhi, the advisory recommends taking the Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, Rajghat, Chowk Yamuna Bazar, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chhatta Rail, and the Kauria bridge.

-Inter-state buses from Ghaziabad heading to Shivaji Stadium are required to follow National Highway-24, the Ring Road, and conclude their route at Bhairon Road. Buses arriving from National Highway-24 will turn right on Road No 56 and finish their journey at ISBT-Anand Vihar.

-Buses destined for Wazirabad Bridge from Ghaziabad will be redirected at Mohan Nagar towards Bhopra Chungi.

-Heavy transport and light goods vehicles from other states are prohibited from entering Delhi from 11 pm on Thursday until the parade concludes. These vehicles will only be permitted to operate between ISBT-Sarai Kale Khan and ISBT-Kashmere Gate on the Ring Road from 7.30 am to 1.30 pm on Friday.

Gurugram traffic advisory

For Gurugram, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Traffic, Virender Vij issued essential directives to zonal officers, traffic inspectors, and traffic police station in-charges in Gurugram on Wednesday. The advisory said that from 5 pm on January 25 until 1.30 pm on January 26, medium and heavy goods vehicles will be restricted from entering Gurugram and Delhi.

Heavy vehicles approaching from the Jaipur side on NH-48 will be redirected at Pachgaon on the Kundli–Manesar–Palwal Expressway (KMP) to facilitate smooth traffic and minimise disruptions. Local heavy vehicles in Gurugram will follow alternative routes at key points, including Kherki Toll, Rajiv Chowk, Iffco Chowk, and Shankar Chowk.

Republic Day events in Gurugram will undergo surveillance through drones, ensuring heightened security. Drone monitoring and additional patrolling have been implemented for security measures, with arrangements made to maintain law and order, as stated by a senior police officer.

According to PTI, Gurugram Police spokesperson Subhash Boken said that Section 144 of the CrPC has been enforced in the city. During this period, a comprehensive prohibition on the use of drones, aircraft, gliders, air balloons, kites, and microlights in Gurugram has been imposed until January 26.

“The Republic Day programmes will this year be organised at five places, including Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Gurugram Martyr and Freedom Fighter Memorial Stadium Nakhdola, Government Senior Secondary School (Boys), Pataudi, Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School, Sushant Lok and Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sohna,” Boken said.

“To ensure security at all these venues, police are also making the security arrangements more effective through videography and photography through drones,” he added.