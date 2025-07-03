Revamped Sheesh Mahal unveiled in Shalimar Bagh

The 17th-century Sheesh Mahal in Shalimar Bagh, restored to its original grandeur by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), was unveiled on Wednesday by Union culture and tourism minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in the presence of Delhi chief Minister Rekha Gupta and lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. The restoration efforts by both ASI and DDA began after Saxena’s visit to the site in January 2024. Active conservation work commenced in June the same year. (PTI)

While the ASI restored the Sheesh Mahal, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) took up conservation work on several other structures in the garden, transforming them into usable public spaces.

Two smaller heritage buildings located near the garden’s entrance have been re-purposed as cafés by the DDA—The Readers Café Corner, designed as a book café to promote literary engagement, and Café Shalimar, intended to serve visitors to the historic garden.

A third, smaller cottage has also been restored and now serves as an office, while simultaneously retaining its architectural heritage.

DDA officials said another prominent structure, the baradari (a 12-doored pavilion), has also been restored using traditional techniques and materials—such as lime concrete, lime surkhi, lakhori bricks, and natural binders like jaggery, bael fruit, and urad dal—to ensure historical integrity and structural strength.

An ASI official said while the Sheesh Mahal itself has been fully restored, work on the fountain that lies in front of the main structure is still in the planning stage. “We were entrusted with the restoration of the Sheesh Mahal and its fountain. The structure is now complete. Restoration of the fountain is being planned,” the official said.

The elevated main structure of the Sheesh Mahal is flanked by two open rooms accessible via staircases on either side. A dalan, or veranda, wraps around the monument and overlooks the fountain courtyard.

“We replaced fragile and flaking red sandstone with fresh slabs of the same material,” the ASI official said. “Lakhori bricks that had come loose were replaced, and areas with missing plaster were redone. Pointing work has also been carried out on exposed sections.”

Speaking at the inauguration, Shekhawat said the Centre was committed to preserving India’s heritage, especially in the Capital. “Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the ministry of tourism and culture is proactively working to protect and promote the country’s rich legacy,” he said, while commending DDA’s efforts and pledging continued central support for such initiatives.

LG Saxena urged Delhi residents to take collective responsibility for preserving these restored sites. “Public participation is vital to prevent encroachment and ensure these heritage spaces remain clean and green,” he said.

According to ASI’s listing of the garden, the Shalimar Bagh—originally named Aizzabad Bagh—was possibly commissioned by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan and named after his consort, Aizzu’n-Nisa Begum. The listing notes that it originally featured an enclosed garden with a central palace—the Sheesh Mahal—alongside other buildings that have since vanished.

Aurangzeb, Shah Jahan’s son, crowned himself emperor at Shalimar Bagh on July 31, 1658. He later used the site as his country retreat. The complex was also actively used during the British era, ASI officials said.

The event was attended by area MP Praveen Khandelwal, DDA vice chairman N Saravana Kumar, ASI director general Yadubir Singh Rawat, and several senior officials from the Delhi government and DDA.