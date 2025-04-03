Road coordination committee in Delhi for smooth infra execution

A roadworks coordination committee for inter-agency cooperation for infrastructure works has been formed under the chairmanship of Delhi PWD minister Parvesh Verma, according to instructions from the Prime Minister’s Office, officials aware of the matter said. Repair work at Kalkaji earlier in March. (HT Photo)

It will include members from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and Urban Development (UD) department, among others.

Minister Verma said the committee will ensure fewer interdepartmental conflicts. “The multiplicity of authorities involved in road and flyover projects has often resulted in delays and miscommunication. Our goal is to ensure comprehensive development of roads in the national capital that will be built to last for the next 100 years and will be in accordance with the master plans. This committee will serve as a platform to resolve all coordination issues. The previous government has left the roads of Delhi in a state of complete disrepair, due to a decade of neglect,” Verma told HT.

Delhi has a total road network of 33,198 kilometres, of which 18,594 kilometres are of expressways and highways that stitch together the national capital region (NCR). The Ring Road serves as a convergence point for five national highways—NH-44 (previously NH-1) NH 2, NH-48 (previously NH-8), NH-9 (previously NH-101 and NH-9 (previously NH-24). Additionally, NH-58 intersects with NH-24 at Ghaziabad. The region is also traversed by NH-71, NH-71-A, NH-71-8, NH-91, and NH-119. PWD maintains about 1,400 kilometres of road network within Delhi, which includes all roads over 60 feet wide.

The committee formation comes against the backdrop of extensive repairs and redevelopment of key stretches, including flyovers and underpasses, where a multiplicity of agencies often led to delays, inefficiencies, and confusion, making the timely completion of road infrastructure challenging, officials said.

“In a city as large and as bustling as Delhi, maintaining smooth traffic flow is crucial. By improving coordination, we aim to minimise disruptions and enhance the overall quality of our road networks, which will also help curb pollution and improve air quality,” Verma said.

Among key stretches that need constant rework or repairs due to heavy traffic footfall traverse Moti Bagh, Mayur Vihar, Chirag Delhi, Punjabi Bagh and busy Ashram Chowk. Several stretches, such as those near Dhaula Kuan and parts of the Outer Ring Road, are being upgraded with improved surfacing and traffic management systems.

A PWD official said: “The introduction of the committee is expected to significantly reduce delays. It will serve as a platform for regular meetings to address ongoing concerns and find swift solutions, whether it’s related to land acquisition, utility diversion, or interagency coordination, especially for highways crossing the city and the roads connecting with other NCR cities.”