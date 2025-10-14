Road crash deaths fall in Delhi: Here's what the police data says

Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday released data on road crashes in the national capital, noting that deaths in road accidents have reduced by 2.5 per cent year-on-year until September 2025. Delhi Traffic Police encourages riders to wear helmets during 'Consequences,' a road safety campaign on helmet wearing in New Delhi. (ANI)

The police attributed the steady decline to "consistent and systematic efforts" involving data-driven, evidence-based interventions and improvements in road infrastructure.

Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ajay Chaudhry told PTI news agency that the Delhi Traffic Police has adopted a multi-pronged approach to reduce road deaths, including analysing crash data, identifying risk factors, and recommending engineering changes.

“The continued reduction in road crash deaths is a direct result of targeting risk factors and recommending life-saving measures at high-risk locations. The Delhi Traffic Police remains committed to reducing road crash deaths,” he said.

The road crash data by the Delhi police Road crash deaths in Delhi decreased by 2.5 per cent until September 2025 compared to the same period last year, while fatal road crashes dipped by 2.9 per cent.

Up until September 2025, there were 1,149 deaths in road crashes in the national capital, down from 1,178 last year. During the same period, the number of fatal crashes fell from 1,148 to 1,115.

This year, the traffic police identified 143 high-risk locations across the city and recommended safer road designs, improved signage, and road repairs. They have also proposed speed-calming measures at more than 30 locations near schools, colleges, and hospitals, including new speed breakers and safer pedestrian crossings.

The statement said that over 3,600 traffic personnel have been trained in speed management and data-based enforcement techniques in collaboration with road safety experts. What else did the Delhi police say?

The Delhi traffic police said that its Crash Research Cell analyses fatal crashes and identifies blackspots, locations prone to repeated incidents. The Traffic Police Engineering Cell then visits these sites to suggest design improvements and other safety measures.

Notably, the Delhi Road Crash Report, earlier known as the Accident Report in Delhi, has been renamed to replace the term ‘accident’ with ‘crash’ to reflect the global view that such incidents are preventable and not inevitable.

The statement added that the Delhi Traffic Police continues to coordinate with various departments through District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) meetings and to comply with guidelines issued by the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety.