Rules only on paper, firecrackers everywhere as curbs flouted in Delhi

The Supreme Court’s directions on firecrackers left little room for ambiguity. Only certified green crackers could be sold at designated locations across Delhi-NCR from November 4 to 6. Their use was restricted to two hours each in the morning, between 6am and 7am, and in the evening, between 8pm and 10pm, on November 7 and 8. A blanket ban would return from November 9. Children burst firecrackers near Mandi House on Friday. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

Yet, the sights and sounds in Delhi on Friday, appear to suggest that these rules only exist on paper.

From unlicensed street vendors openly selling fireworks in Old Delhi markets to neighbourhoods echoing with explosions a day before the permitted bursting window began, violations were evident across the Capital.

When HT visited markets in Old Delhi, traditionally home to vendors and shops selling firecrackers ahead of Diwali, it found nearly 30 street vendors selling fireworks without licences. While shops displayed a wide range of decorative items, smaller vendors quickly covered their firecracker stocks with plastic sheets whenever police personnel patrolling the congested lanes blew their whistles.

Kartik, 22, a college student from west Delhi’s Tagore Garden, said he had tried checking the QR codes on the boxes before buying them. “I have read that green crackers need to have QR code on them. I tried to scan QR code of few, but one didn’t open. But who’s going to wait and scan… I just bought them,” he said.

At Jama Masjid’s gate No. 3, nearly 60 people waited outside firecracker shops, hoping to buy fireworks. The shops remained open until around 2pm, but police later ordered them shut. They reopened by 7pm.

Anubhav, 34, from Lajpat Nagar, said he had been waiting for an hour outside a shop. “I came to the market around 2pm. All the firecracker shops were open by then. I plan to pick up other items first and buy crackers on my way home,” he said.

Shop owners and street vendors said they had been instructed to shut despite being permitted to sell on Friday. “We have been selling for the past 10 days, even before the sale was legal. But now they are removing us,” a street vendor said, requesting anonymity.

Even established, family-run shops that had stocked certified crackers said they were asked to close. “All our stock is procured from credible manufacturers and is fully certified. We have closed for now, but we will reopen after 7pm,” a shop owner told HT.

But enforcement against unlicensed sellers appeared far less effective. A street vendor who sold fireworks to several customers in front of an HT correspondent admitted he did not have a valid licence and hid his stock when police approached. “Selling fireworks without a license is not allowed, but I only sell for six to seven days to make extra money,” he said.

The consequences of the unchecked sale were apparent as night fell.

Firecrackers could be heard across neighbourhoods, with residents reporting bursts and explosions well before the first permitted window was to begin on Saturday morning. Despite the restrictions, the sound of fireworks continued in several parts of the city on Friday evening.

Police said they had stepped up enforcement, registering cases and seizing illegal stocks. However, officers acknowledged that catching people in the act remained difficult.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma said no complaint about firecracker bursting had been received in the district until 9pm. “Special patrolling teams have been formed to enforce the rules regarding the sale and bursting of certified green crackers and take legal action against violators,” he said.

In Shahdara, police said they had seized more than 1,000kg of illegal firecrackers and were conducting surprise raids. DCP (Shahdara) Rajendra Prasad Meena said legal action had also been taken against people bursting crackers.

DCP (Northeast) Rahool Alwal acknowledged that violations continued despite awareness campaigns. “It’s wrong to say that there is no enforcement. There is enforcement and we are registering cases against people caught violating the rules. We will share the enforcement data once it’s compiled,” he said.

DCP (North) Niharika Bhatt said police teams were responding to complaints and registering FIRs under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for disobedience of a public servant’s order.

In Southeast Delhi, DCP Vineet Kumar said at least eight FIRs had been registered against people caught bursting crackers. DCP (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh also confirmed that cases had been registered in his district.

DCP (South) Anant Mittal said some residents continued to defy the court’s directions. “We are taking action against such people and registering FIRs. The enforcement is mostly based on action taken by police personnel present on the ground after they spot anyone bursting crackers or rush to the scene after hearing the sound,” he said.

A police officer familiar with the enforcement exercise said the difficulty was identifying violators. By the time beat personnel reached a location after receiving information, those bursting crackers often left, making it difficult to take action.