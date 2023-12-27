Scanning CCTV to identify suspects: Delhi police on blast near Israel Embassy

NEW DELHI: Three to four people have been spotted moving suspiciously in CCTV footage near the Israel embassy moments before a low-intensity blast was heard in the high-security Lutyens’ zone on Tuesday, a senior police officer said on Wednesday as explosive experts of the National Security Guard (NSG) joined the probe. A forensic team inspects the area after a low-intensity blast at the Israel Embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday (HT Photo)

Police teams have been scouring footage of CCTV cameras in the area around the embassy. There was no camera focused on the spot where the blast is believed to have taken place.

“Our team members are examining footage of cameras installed in the nearby areas. We have found some people of interest. But at this point, we cannot confirm their role in the incident,” said the police officer, requesting not to be named.

“Everyone seen in the cameras around the time the mysterious blast took place will be identified and verified,” he added.

For now, the Delhi police are yet to register a first information report (FIR) for the incident.

A loud sound was heard by some people present at the embassy, a security guard deployed at a nearby building, and an on-duty police official who informed his seniors in the force and the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

“A decision (on the provisions under which the FIR will be registered) will be taken as and when our enquiry is complete and we have evidence,” said a senior police officer asking not to be named.

There is no clarity on the nature of the explosive used that a senior police suggested, could be a “high-intensity cracker blast”. But a typed letter addressed to the Israeli ambassador, which was found at the spot, referred to Israel’s stand against Palestine.

The letter is being sent to the forensic experts,” a third officer said, asking not to be named.

The incident comes amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in which nearly 21,000 people have been killed, and around 55,000 have been injured. The war started on October 7 following an attack on Israel by the militant group and has led to a severe counter by Israel in the contentious Gaza Strip where Hamas is headquartered.

Israel’s embassy confirmed the explosion on Tuesday evening, triggering concern among the Indian security and intelligence agencies and prompting them to carry out an extensive search operation in the area.

On Wednesday, Israel’s National Security Council, in the advisory issued in Hebrew, said the blast in New Delhi might have been “an attack” and urged Israelis living in India to avoid going to crowded places such as malls and markets and places identified as being frequented by Western or Jewish and Israeli elements.

It further cautioned Israeli nationals to avoid participating in “events with many participants that are not secure”, and to avoid posting details of their trips on social media, both before the journey and in real time.