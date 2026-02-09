Second arrest in Janakpuri pit death case, contractor still on the run

The police on Sunday arrested a labourer in connection with the death of a 25-year-old man whose bike plunged into a pit in Janakpuri, the second person detained in the case so far, even as the contractor involved in the projector remained at large and investigators stopped short of naming him or any officials from the Delhi Jal Board in the first information report (FIR). The pit in Janakpuri where the biker fell to death last week. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

According to police, the labourer, Yogesh Kumar (23), allegedly spotted Kamal Dhyani’s body in the pit minutes after he fell in, but did not inform the police and fled the spot for his home in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, where he was arrested. Police added that Yogesh allegedly misled Dhyani’s family when they arrived at the spot looking for him.

His arrest comes a day after the project sub-contractor, Rajesh Kumar Prajapati, was taken into custody and booked for culpable homicide under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

“Yogesh was present at the spot at the time of the accident and was among the first to become aware that a biker had fallen into the pit. When the victim’s family reached the spot later that night searching for him, Yogesh misled them by claiming he had no knowledge,” said deputy commissioner of police (west) Darade Sharad Bhaskar. Prajapati has been remanded to a day’s police custody.

However, police are yet to locate the contractor, Himanshu Gupta, and have not named either him or any officials of DJB, the authority in charge of the project.

Police said FIR was lodged on ASI complaint when contractor and the other staff involved had not been identified. Police also said he was identified and has been booked.

Delhi urban development minister Ashish Sood on Sunday met the family and assured that strict action would be taken if any administrative lapses are found.

“The government will ensure that the family receives all possible assistance and justice. The incident is not merely an accident but a serious matter linked to suspected administrative negligence. Instructions have been issued for a thorough investigation,” Sood added.

Investigators said Gupta was not at his home in Delhi, when they visited on Saturday and Sundayand that teams are looking for him.

However, police refused to reveal where the teams had been sent or if Gupta was in Delhi or had left town.

“The FIR was lodged on the basis of preliminary enquiry. We are now looking for Gupta and will take legal action against him,” said a senior police officer who asked not to be named.

Police earlier detailed a shocking sequence of events in the moments after Dhyani, who was heading home from the call centre he worked at in Rohini to his home in Kailashpuri, Palam Colony.

Around 12.15am, a passerby driving home from a wedding saw the motorcyclist fall into the pit, said police. The man stopped the car near and informed the security guard at the main gate of a nearby residential colony. The guard then alerted Yogesh. Yogesh walked to the pit and saw a motorcycle inside with its headlight on, and a body beside it.

At 12.22am, Yogesh called his employer, Prajapati, who arrived at the spot around 20 minutes later in his car from his house in Tri Nagar around 12km away. Prajapati also saw Dhyani and inside the pit. However, neither he nor Yogesh informed the police.

The sub-contractor then called Gupta. Gupta, Prajapati and a few others, had a conference call.

Prajapati turned away at 1.45am and returned home. Yogesh fled the spot soon after.