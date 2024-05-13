Second arrest made in ‘Fusion Cars’ firing case

A week after two persons fired over 20 bullets at a used luxury car in Ganesh Nagar, in a bid to extort the showroom owner of ₹5 crore, the crime branch of Delhi Police on Monday said they arrested one of the accused from Kolkata, West Bengal. A view of the car showroom after the firing incident. (HT File Photo)

The arrest comes five days after the other accused, identified as Ketan, who acted as the “spotter” and was waiting for the two attackers on a bike to flee the spot after the firing on May 6, police said.

The accused arrested from Kolkata was identified as Mohit Gahlawat, who was held from Lal Bazar on Sunday. He may have been trying to escape the country using a “donkey route” and a forged passport, a police officer aware of the crime, asking not to be identified, said. A pistol with five cartridges was recovered from Gahlawat, who was found to be previously involved in over 10 cases of assault, theft and possessing illegal weapons in Haryana and Uttarakhand.

Additional commissioner of police (crime) Sanjay Bhatia said, “We received inputs that he was in Kolkata. We coordinated with our counterparts in West Bengal and detained him there. Gahlawat was the main shooter in the ’Fusion Cars’ firing case.”

A third police officer, requesting not to be named, said that Gahlawat, a resident of Sonepat district in Haryana, is an active member of the gang led by fugitive gangsters Himanshu Bhau and Sahil Ritoli, from Ritoli village in Haryana’s Rohtak. Both of them are from the same village and are presently operating their gang from California in the United States, the officer said.

“Bhau and Sahil are continuously making extortion calls to businessmen in Delhi and Haryana. After the firing at the showroom, its injured owner, Manoj Malik, started receiving calls from international numbers, claiming responsibility for the firing and demanding ₹5 crore as protection money. The names of jailed gangster Naveen Bali, Bhau gang, and Neeraj Faridpuriya were scribbled on the slip that one of the attackers handed over to Malik’s driver before the firing,” the third officer said.

Police said gangsters Bhau, Sahil, Naveen Bali, Neeraj Bawana and Neeraj Faridpuriya have allied with the Davinder Bambiha, which is named after its deceased leader Davinder Bambiha and has a longstanding rivalry with the Lawrence Bihsnoi gang, led by jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Kapil Sangwan, Kala Jatheri and Deepak Boxer.

In an unrelated development, a crime branch team arrested Sagar Shankar, a 20-year-old member of the Tillu Tajpuriya gang, for his involvement in the murder of Narender Malik of the Gogi gang, who was shot dead in Alipur on April 22. “Shankar was arrested from Rajasthan following a gunfight with our team on Monday evening. He suffered a bullet wound to his leg,” an officer aware of the development said.