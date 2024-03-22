 “Seems family of Kejriwal has been put under house arrest”, claims Gopal Rai | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
“Seems family of Kejriwal has been put under house arrest”, claims Gopal Rai

ByAlok KN Mishra
Mar 22, 2024 10:54 AM IST

Kejriwal was arrested on Thursday after Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned him at his residence hours after the Delhi high court turned down his plea for interim protection

Delhi minister Gopal Rai on Friday claimed that the family of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has been put under house arrest. Rai had arrived outside the CM residence in Civil Lines to meet Kejriwal’s family.

Rai had arrived outside the CM residence in Civil Lines to meet Kejriwal’s family. (ANI file photo)
Rai had arrived outside the CM residence in Civil Lines to meet Kejriwal's family. (ANI file photo)

“It seems that the CM’s family has been put under house arrest. They are not allowing anyone to meet his family members. The undeclared emergency continues in the country,” Rai said after the police personnel deployed around the road leading to CM’s residence stopped him from going to meet Kejriwal’s family.

“I have come here to meet his family members, but they seem to have been put under house arrest. I want to know under which law I am being stopped from meeting the family members of the CM,” said Rai.

Reacting to the development, a Delhi Police official said Rai later went inside the CM’s residence.

Kejriwal was arrested on Thursday after Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned him at his residence hours after the Delhi high court turned down his plea for interim protection. The arrest weeks before the general elections came after he skipped nine summons ED issued to him.

Kejriwal moved the Supreme Court challenging his arrest on Thursday night, seeking an urgent hearing.

