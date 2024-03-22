 Kejriwal arrest: Protest, police, and traffic snarls | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Kejriwal arrest: Protest, police, and traffic snarls

ByParas Singh, Karn Pratap Singh
Mar 22, 2024 06:56 AM IST

According to the police, the protesters not only violated section 144 but also led to traffic snarls in the area

Hundreds of Delhi Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel formed a tight grid around chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence at Flagstaff Road on Thursday evening, as a mass of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers sat in protest.

Security personnel outside Kejriwal's residence on Thursday. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

Hours earlier, the chief minister’s residence was raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with alleged irregularities in the excise policy case, and around 9.10pm, Kejriwal, the AAP’s national convenor, was arrested by the federal agency.

A senior police officer, on condition of anonymity, said that a team of ED officials sought police presence at Flagstaff Road at around 6pm, following which the police imposed prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144 in the area.

“We were told that they are likely to arrest the chief minister at night and need our assistance outside his residence. We were asked to maintain law and order, since the officials suspected that Aam Aadmi Party supporters may stage a protest,” the officer said.

However, as soon as news of Kejriwal’s arrest broke, a large number of protesters — including AAP legislators — rushed to the chief minister’s residence and nearby areas, holding marches and shouting slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre and ED.

Delhi speaker Ram Niwas Goel, who was present at the spot, said, “It may be a small setback but the party will emerge stronger out of this episode.”

Mayor Shelly Oberoi said: “People of Delhi are with Arvind Kejriwal. He may be arrested but his ideas cannot be imprisoned.”

According to the police, the protesters not only violated section 144 but also led to traffic snarls in the area, and many of those demonstrating, including Mangolpuri legislator and Delhi deputy speaker Rakhi Bidlan, were detained and whisked away by the Rapid Action Force (RAF) — a specialised CRPF unit.

“We had to ensure that the traffic movement was smooth. The protesters were removed. Few of them were detained. We didn’t take strict action against anyone,” the officer said.

Later at night, members of the Congress — the AAP’s alliance partner in Delhi — also arrived at the spot to show solidarity with Kejriwal.

“There can be no justification for this action… This is against the spirit of democracy... People should be worried about democracy. Such things happen in Pakistan,” Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely said.

Delhi minister Gopal Rai, meanwhile, addressed the supporters and asked them to disperse and reassemble at the AAP headquarters near ITO on Friday morning to continue the protest.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Karn Pratap Singh

    Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.

Kejriwal arrest: Protest, police, and traffic snarls
