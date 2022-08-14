Seven held for posing as Mumbai cops in Delhi, robbing firm

Seven persons, including two women and five men, were arrested for posing as Mumbai Police officials and robbing a wellness company in Netaji Subhash Place on August 10, Delhi Police said on Sunday.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Usha Rangnani identified the arrested persons as Prashant Kumar Patil, 29, a resident of Libaspur village, Jahid, 43, and Sanjay Manocha, 52,--both residents of Mewat in Haryana-- Neha alias Anjali, 30, a resident of Vijay Vihar, Neha Kashyap, 22, a resident of Rohini, Imran, 20, and Faisal, 42 --both residents of Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh.

Police said that one Vijay Yadav, the owner of a wellness company situated in Netaji Subhash Place complex, complained to the police that his office was “raided” by four persons--three men and one woman--who identified themselves as Mumbai Police personnel around 12.30pm last Wednesday.

“All of them were wearing Mumbai Police identity cards around their neck. They physically assaulted Yadav and demanded ₹20 lakh. They collected the employees’ mobile phones and forced Yadav at gunpoint to call his wife and ask for the money. His wife somehow managed to collect ₹5 lakh and brought it to the office,” Rangani said, adding that the woman impersonating a Mumbai Police personnel took the money from his wife. The group also collected Yadav’s bank and card details by threatening him, police said, after which they locked Yadav and his four other women employees in the office around 5.30pm, and left with the money, 10 mobile phones, and one laptop.

During the probe, police scanned footage from CCTV cameras in the area and discovered that a few members of the gang were standing outside the company during the robbery. With the help of technical surveillance and human intelligence, police were able to arrest Prashant. At his instance, the six others involved were also arrested and ₹4.5 lakh recovered from their possession, Rangnani said.

“Prashant used to frequent Jahid’s place in Baba Fareed Nagar and conspired with him, Majid and his two associates Faisal and Imran, and his two friends Anjali and Neha. Neha prepared fake identity cards and warrants against Yadav and his employees,” Rangnani said.