Seven held for posing as Mumbai cops in Delhi, robbing firm
Seven persons, including two women and five men, were arrested for posing as Mumbai Police officials and robbing a wellness company in Netaji Subhash Place on August 10, Delhi Police said on Sunday.
Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Usha Rangnani identified the arrested persons as Prashant Kumar Patil, 29, a resident of Libaspur village, Jahid, 43, and Sanjay Manocha, 52,--both residents of Mewat in Haryana-- Neha alias Anjali, 30, a resident of Vijay Vihar, Neha Kashyap, 22, a resident of Rohini, Imran, 20, and Faisal, 42 --both residents of Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh.
Police said that one Vijay Yadav, the owner of a wellness company situated in Netaji Subhash Place complex, complained to the police that his office was “raided” by four persons--three men and one woman--who identified themselves as Mumbai Police personnel around 12.30pm last Wednesday.
“All of them were wearing Mumbai Police identity cards around their neck. They physically assaulted Yadav and demanded ₹20 lakh. They collected the employees’ mobile phones and forced Yadav at gunpoint to call his wife and ask for the money. His wife somehow managed to collect ₹5 lakh and brought it to the office,” Rangani said, adding that the woman impersonating a Mumbai Police personnel took the money from his wife. The group also collected Yadav’s bank and card details by threatening him, police said, after which they locked Yadav and his four other women employees in the office around 5.30pm, and left with the money, 10 mobile phones, and one laptop.
During the probe, police scanned footage from CCTV cameras in the area and discovered that a few members of the gang were standing outside the company during the robbery. With the help of technical surveillance and human intelligence, police were able to arrest Prashant. At his instance, the six others involved were also arrested and ₹4.5 lakh recovered from their possession, Rangnani said.
“Prashant used to frequent Jahid’s place in Baba Fareed Nagar and conspired with him, Majid and his two associates Faisal and Imran, and his two friends Anjali and Neha. Neha prepared fake identity cards and warrants against Yadav and his employees,” Rangnani said.
80 lakh flags pinned from UP on Har Ghar Tiranga portal
Lucknow From Uttar Pradesh alone, approximately 80 lakh flags were pinned on the Har Ghar Tiranga website till Sunday (August 14). The number is expected to touch one crore by Independence Day. Out of 50463358 pins on the website till Sunday evening, UP stands at the top position followed by Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi. Har Ghar Tiranga website allows people to pin and post selfies with flags with four simple steps.
Monsoon trough moving away, may limit rain: Met
Most parts of the Capital received light showers on Sunday, owing to a slight northward movement of the monsoon trough, which is also expected to bring light rain and drizzle on Monday morning--when the Prime Minister gives his speech at Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day, officials of the India Meteorological Department said. The wet-bulb temperature takes into account the combined effect of humidity and air temperature.
U.P.: Dept of posts holds Partition-themed exhibition
The five-day exhibition on “Partition Horrors Remembrance Day” organised by the department of posts concluded on Sunday. “Memories related to the partition were put on display for the general public in all the head post offices of the state,” said postmaster general, Vivek Kumar Daksh, Lucknow Headquarters Postal Circle. In his last year's Independence Day speech, PM Narendra Modi had declared August 14 to be observed as “Partition Horrors Remembrance Day”.
2 deaths, 811 fresh Covid cases in U.P.
LUCKNOW: The state capital reported 124 new Covid cases on Sunday, taking the number of active Covid cases to 724. Of these, 22 are admitted to hospital, according to the health department. Uttar Pradesh reported 811 new Covid cases. Two deaths, one each in Mirzapur and Sultanpur, were also reported in the state. According to the health department, of the new patients, 68 are men and 56 women. Till now, 12,05,38,829 samples have been tested.
AAP slams Delhi civic body over staff regularisation delays
The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party for regularising only a handful of sanitation workers of the total more than 27000 municipal sanitation workers. AAP MLA and party MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said It is shameful that the BJP has put up hoardings all over Delhi to advertise regularisation of just 187 employees. Pathak added that the BJP's 15-year rule in the MCDs has been marred by misgovernance.
