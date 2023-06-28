70-yr-old dragged, robbed of 1 lakh in northeast Delhi

A shocking CCTV camera footage of a robbery surfaced on Tuesday, which showed two unidentified armed men pulling a 70-year-old man down from his motorcycle and then dragging him with full force in an attempt to snatch his bag containing ₹1 lakh. The brazen crime took place at around 9pm on June 19 on a busy road in northeast Delhi’s Harsh Vihar, with several people standing near the victim and the robbers. A videograb shows the elderly man being dragged on the road as the two robbers try to snatch the bag. (HT Photo)

The suspects purportedly fled the spot easily after robbing the man, the video shows. HT has seen the video of the incident.

On Tuesday, police lodged a case of armed robbery, and began investigation to identify and arrest the suspects.

“We have registered a case and multiple teams are making efforts to identify the culprits. The CCTV cameras are being scanned for clues,” said deputy commissioner of police (northeast), Joy Tirkey.

The victim, Sansar Singh, in his complaint told police that the incident occurred soon after he shut his shop, kept the day’s collection in a blue bag and was about to leave for his home in Loni, Ghaziabad home on the bike of his employee.

In the 19-second footage, Singh is seen sitting as a pillion rider on the motorcycle under a tin shed, close to a busy road, while at least four men present around and a pedestrian passing by. Suddenly, two masked men, both wearing caps, rush towards the elderly man. One of them points a gun towards the elderly man while his accomplice tries to snatch the cash bag.

While the elderly man resists the snatching attempt, he is pulled down and dragged on the road for a few feet as he tries to hold onto the bag. The robber snatches the bag with a jerk and flees with his accomplice holding the gun, leaving the elderly man in the middle of the road. Some people rush to help him while a few others watch it from a distance, the footage shows.

