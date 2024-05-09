 Slight improvement in Delhi’s AQI as easterly winds bring respite from heat | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Slight improvement in Delhi’s AQI as easterly winds bring respite from heat

ByHT Correspondent
May 09, 2024 09:47 AM IST

The minimum temperature was recorded at 26°C on Thursday, a notch above normal, though it’s a tad below Wednesday’s minimum of 27.5°C, the highest so far this season

Delhi’s air quality improved to the ‘moderate’ category on Thursday, with moist easterly winds helping settle dust in the city air. The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 185 (moderate) at 9am – a drop of 40 AQI points from Wednesday’s 4pm reading of 225 (poor), the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

People walk past Kartavya Path on a hot summer day in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
People walk past Kartavya Path on a hot summer day in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)

Forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) show strong easterly winds up to 30kmph are expected on Thursday as well, with chances of a western disturbance to begin influencing Delhi-NCR on Friday, possibly bringing light rain. It said that a spell of light rain is also possible on Saturday and Sunday.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The minimum temperature was recorded at 26°C on Thursday, a notch above normal, though it’s a tad below Wednesday’s minimum of 27.5°C, the highest so far this season.

“We began to see the impact of easterly winds from Wednesday itself, which not only brought a slight cooling effect, but also helped bring down dust,” said an IMD official, stating the wind direction should predominantly stay easterly or southeasterly till Sunday. Easterly winds blow towards Delhi from the Bay of Bengal, thus bringing moisture to the plains.

Delhi’s AQI had been over 200 for six consecutive days from May 3, making it the city’s worst spell of air quality in May since 2022, when nine such consecutive days were recorded. Dust is the primary source of pollution in the summer months, leading to a spike in PM10 concentration. In comparison, combustion sources are more dominant in the winter months and lead to a spike in PM2.5 concentration levels.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature on Wednesday had come down to 38.2°C owing to winds, a day after a season high of 42°C was recorded. Forecast for Thursday shows the maximum should hover around 38°C, with chances of it rising to 40°C by Friday.

Explore India's rich political history with the Archives section on our exclusive Elections Product. Access all election content absolutely free, only on the HT App. Download now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Delhi / Slight improvement in Delhi’s AQI as easterly winds bring respite from heat

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On