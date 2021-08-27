Sonu Sood to be brand ambassador for Delhi's mentorship initiative, says Kejriwal

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood will become the brand ambassador for the Delhi government's ambitious 'Desh Ke Mentor' initiative, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday. Sonu Sood met Kejriwal at the national capital, a day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief announced that his government would soon come up with "the most progressive" film policy in India that would provide a massive boost to the entertainment industry.

.@SonuSood has been appointed as the brand ambassador of @ArvindKejriwal govt's #DeshKeMentor program!



"Today, I have been given an opportunity to mentor lakhs of students. There is no greater service than guiding students. I am sure together we can & we will" - Sonu Sood pic.twitter.com/uLR5wOVkgM — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) August 27, 2021

In the joint press conference following their meeting, Kejriwal praised the various philanthropic acts that Sood undertook during the migrant displacement crisis triggered by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. Announcing the 'Desh ke Mentor' initiative, a mentorship programme in the wake of the crisis, Kejriwal said that it is India's largest mentoring programme yet, that will see around 3 lakh young professionals guiding and mentoring 10 lakh Delhi government school students for a bright future. Sonu Sood has agreed to become the brand ambassador for this programme, he said.

Addressing an important Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/GzfB9Su9iq — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 27, 2021

Under the 'Desh ke Mentor' initiative, people experienced in their professions will be encouraged to mentor group of children enrolled in Delhi government schools, said CM Arvind Kejriwal, in the press conference, adding that the initiative will be launched in mid-September.

Also Read | Delhi has most CCTV cameras, surpasses New York, London

Sonu Sood also praised Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for his welfare initiatives and said that the national capital has an ideal model for education. Noting that progress in social indicators will only come with education, the actor and philanthropist said that there is much need for 'mentors' who can guide children towards a bright future. This is an issue that Sood came across while working on the migrant crisis, he said, adding that around 20,000 migrant children are currently being taught under charity organisations but there is a need to formalise it under the Delhi government initiative for school children.

However, both the actor and the politician, while addressing the joint press conference, said that "nothing political" was discussed in their meeting. Responding to reporters' queries in the context of Punjab elections scheduled to be held next year, Sonu Sood said that there have been no discussions on political issues so far.

In photos shared by the AAP on its official Twitter handle this morning, Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi, was seen at Friday's meeting between Sonu Sood and Kejriwal. AAP legislator Raghav Chadha and Plaksha University founder Karan Gilhotra, a fellow philanthropist and a friend of Sood, were also present.