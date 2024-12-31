Special passes for cars that want to enter CP on New Years Eve in Delhi

No vehicles will be allowed in Connaught Place during New Year’s Eve celebrations from 8pm on Tuesday till 5am on Wednesday except those that have special entry stickers issued by the traffic police, officers said on Monday. The police have issued only 2,500 such stickers to organisers of party events at nightclubs, restaurants, and hotels. Representative image - Delhi police prepare for New Year 2025 with rapid response teams and checkpoints (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

The exit gates of Rajiv Chowk Metro station will be shut from 9pm, police added. After 7pm, no buses will be allowed into Connaught Place.

Restricted entry to CP

“2,500 stickers have been sold for ₹100 each to party organisers in Connaught Place. The organisers will issue these special entry passes to their guests, who will have to display them on their vehicles to enter the outer, middle and inner circles of Connaught Place Circle from Tuesday 8pm onwards. These stickers will allow vehicles beyond restricted areas and to park in designated lots managed by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) in Connaught Place. Vehicle owners will have to pay parking attendants to park vehicles,” said additional commissioner of police (traffic zone 2) Dinesh Kumar Gupta.

The Delhi Traffic Police said they have made arrangements to monitor the roads for rash and drunken driving at India Gate, Connaught Place, and more than 50 party venues in central, south and other parts of the city. Four hundred traffic personnel will be deployed in and around Connaught Place and India Gate alone.

The “no-entry” restrictions at Connaught Place and its connecting radials will start at 8pm on Tuesday. The traffic police have prepared 12 points that will be sealed for vehicles, except those with valid entry stickers. There will be 14 such points around the India Gate Circle, and 135 points in all of New Delhi district, said Gupta.

“Our focus will be on identifying and prosecuting motorists involved in rash and drunken driving. We are deploying 46 dedicated traffic prosecution teams with alcometers to check for drunken driving. Fifty motorcycle teams will be deployed for chase and challan and 16 cranes will be deployed to remove vehicles parked at unauthorised places,” he added.

The Delhi Police’s security arrangements include live CCTV monitoring, two doctors on call, an excise inspector, more than 1,000 police and CAPF staffers and bomb squads.